MTG detective lizard, her partner, and an immortal human spice up Doctor Who Commander

Multiple Doctor Who spoilers for the Paradox Power Magic: The Gathering Commander Precon dropped on Oct. 4, featuring the power couple Jenny Flint and Madame Vastra, along with Ashildr who became Me.

Day two of Doctor Who spoilers didn’t disappoint, focusing on cards from the Paradox Power Commander preconstructed deck that becomes available on Oct. 13. Unofficially known as the Paternoster Gang, Madame Vastra, Jenny Flint, and Strax were previewed today, highlighting the relationship between Vastra and Flint by giving them the MTG mechanic Partner. And for fans of Ashildr who eventually became Me, the iconic human gains counters at the beginning of combat each turn.

Madame Vastra and Jenny Flint

Despite being a lizard, Madame Vastra isn’t an alien but is human. She’s also the partner of Jenny Flint, which WotC acknowledged through both cards having Partner with one another. The MTG mechanic allows players to search for the Partner in their library upon one of the Legendary creatures entering the battlefield.

Jenny Flint | Image via WotC/Doctor Who Madame Vastra | Image vai WotC/Doctor Who

Madame Vastra is a four-drop in Green and Blue that creates a Clue and Food token whenever a creature is dealt damage. That creature also dies if it was dealt damage by the lizard detective. Jenny Flint is a three-drop in the colors Blue and Red, showcasing First Strke and Training. As an added synergy with Madame Vastra, Jenny Flint can put a +1/+1 counter on another target creature when a Clue or Food token is sacrificed.

Strax, Sontaran Nurse

Strax, Sontaran Nurse | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Strax, who is actually an alien, eventually becomes the butler for the detective duo. Rounding out the Paternoster Gang, Strax, Sontaran Nurse is an alien cleric in the colors Red and Green that has Vigilance and Trample on a 5/5 body. Strax also synergizes with the rest of the gang through an activated fight ability that requires the sacrifice of an Artifact and another ability that has the alien gain +1/+1 counters.

Me, the Immortal

Me, the Immortal | Image via WotC/Doctor Who

Ashildr first appeared in Doctor Who through “The Girl Who Died” episode in 2015 and was played by Maisie Williams. As the episode title suggests, Ashildr perishes after sacrificing herself to scare the Mire off. The Twelfth Doctor brings Ashildr back to life and she becomes Me, an immortal human.

Me, the Immortal is a powerful Doctor Who card in the colors Green, Blue, and Red. The Legendary human rogue gains a counter of your choice at the start of combat each turn, and those counters stay with Me unless the Legendary creature is moved to a player’s hand or library. Players can even cast Me, the Immortal from the graveyard by discarding two cards and paying the original mana cost.

All Doctor Who spoilers will become available to purchase on Oct. 13.

