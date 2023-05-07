When does MTG Wilds of Eldraine release?

A return Magic: The Gathering’s fairy tale plane through Wilds of Eldraine highlights a darker side of the Wilds following the Phyrexian invasion on the Multiverse.

A power shift will occur within the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set, featuring siblings Rowan and Will, along with the return of Ashiok to the Standard format. The royal funeral of the Kenriths was featured in March of the Machine: Aftermath, revealing a gap in power on the MTG plane. And an image shown at MagicCon Minneapolis suggests that Ashiok still has their Planeswalker spark. The Wilds of Eldraine release also marks the first time no Magic sets will rotate out of the Standard format.

All Wilds of Eldraine release dates so far

Very little is known about the Wilds of Eldraine set at the time of writing other than key characters like Eriette joining Will Kenrith, Rowan Kenrith, Syr Ginger, and Ashiok. Several dates were revealed, however, at MagicCon Minneapolis during the March of the Machine Pro Tour.

First look: July 28

Start of Wilds of Eldraine spoilers: Aug. 15

Prerelease WOE events: Sept. 1 to 7

Digital launch of WOE through MTG Arena and Magic Onlne: Sept. 5

Global tabletop release of WOE: Sept. 8

It was announced that the Universes Within version of The Walking Dead cards are slated to get included with the Wilds of Eldraine set through slots on The List. Players can expect two Commander Precon decks called Virtue and Valor (Green and White) and Fae Dominion (Blue and Black). And the WOE set will have Jumpstart boosters as well.

Players can compete with Wilds of Eldraine for the first time at prerelease events that start on Sept. 1. No Standard sets will rotate with the release of WOE.