When is MTG Pro Tour Lord of the Rings Barcelona?

History will unfold at the Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour in Barcelona, featuring gameplay from Universes Beyond set The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

Tabletop Magic returned with the 2022-2023 season, showcasing a total of three Pro Tour tournaments at MagicCon events around the world. For the first time in the history of MTG, professional players will compete at a Pro Tour with Universe Beyond cards from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set.

How to watch Pro Tour Lord of the Rings

The only confirmed format at the time of writing is LTR Sealed and no times have been released either. Pro Tour Lord of the Rings will take place over the course of three days at MagicCon Barcelona from July 28 to 30, just one month after the tabletop global release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth.

Players who compete in the LTR Pro Tour tournament can earn invites to future Pro Tour events and even a slot at the Magic World Championship. Similar to Pro Tour March of the Machine, the prize pool for the event is $500,000, with first place taking home $50,000.

Other MagicCon Barcelona events

In conjunction with Pro Tour LTR are several events open to all players. A Secret Lair Showdown Championship will take place, along with another Un-known tournament hosted by game designer Gavin Verhey.

The weekend of Pro Tour LTR Barcelona coincides with the Commander Masters prerelease. The Precon decks will drop on Aug. 4. Limited players can dive into any number of LTR Draft and Sealed events in Barcelona as well.

Players can expect more details about Pro Tour Lord of the Rings from WotC in the coming weeks.