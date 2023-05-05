All MTG commanders for Commander Master Precon decks

Here are the four face commanders of each Commander Master Precon deck.

Zhulodok, Void Gorger Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Commodore Guff Sliver Gravemother

Wizards of the Coast dropped the four Magic: The Gathering face commanders on May 5 at MagicCon Minneapolis for the upcoming Commander Masters set.

The Commander Masters set, scheduled to launch on July 28 through local game stores, contains reprinted Magic cards in the main set and new cards within the Commander Precon decks. Each of the four preconstructed decks that drop with the set showcase Planeswalkers, Eldrazi, Enchantments, and Slivers.

Planeswalker Party: WUR

Eldrazi Unbound: Colorless

Enduring Enchantments: WBG

Sliver Swarm: WUBRG

Who are the Commander Masters Precon face commanders?

Each of these four decks contains a face commander card, which was previewed at MagicCon Minneapolis.

Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Leading the Eldrazi Unbound colorless Commander Masters Precon deck is Zhulodok, Void Gorger. The six-drop legendary creature features the MTG mechanic Cascade, doubled. Cascade lets players exile cards from the top of the library until a non-land card that costs less gets exiled, which can get cast for free.

Double Cascade means players can cast up to two free spells. Cascade is triggered when Zhulodok, Void Gorger’s controller casts colorless spells with a mana value of seven or greater.

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos is a legendary Demigod in the colors White, Black, and Green as the face commander for the Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments Precon deck. The legendary face commander has Menace and gives all other Enchantment creatures you control Menace as well.

The Demigod also has an ETB and attack trigger that exiles up to one non-Aura Enchantment from your graveyard, creating a copy of that card and turning it into a 3/3 Black zombie in addition to its other types.

Commodore Guff

Leading the Planeswalker Party Commander Masters preconstructed deck is Commodore Guff, dusted off from old Magic lore that was Cannon. The legendary supports Planeswalkers through a passive that put a loyalty counter on a target Planeswalker at the beginning of your end step. He costs 1URW to cast and has a starting loyalty of five.

Commodore Guff also has two loyalty abilities. The first is a plus-one that creates a 1/1 token that can tap to add Red mana, spent only to cast a Planeswalker spell. And the minus-three draws cards while also dealing damage to an opponent’s life total based on the number of Planeswalkers you control.

Sliver Gravemother

Removing the MTG Legend Rule for Slivers is the five-color Commander Masters face commander for Sliver Swarm. The legendary Sliver has Encore five and gives all Slivers the MTG mechanic Encore.

Encore lets a player exile that card from the graveyard to create a copy of it for each opponent. Those copies have Haste and get sacrificed at the beginning of the next end step. The cost of Encore for each Sliver is “X,” where X is the card’s mana value.

All images via WotC.