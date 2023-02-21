Legends evolve with MTG Commander Masters this summer

Wizards of the Coast has shifted away from Commander Legends to a new Magic: The Gathering product called Commander Masters, a full set of Eternal format-legal cards and four Precon decks.

Scheduled to officially launch on Aug. 4, with local game store events starting on July 28, the Commander Masters set will focus exclusively on gameplay in the Commander format. All cards in the main set are reprints, with some getting their first reprint ever—and the set is draftable.

Draft events will have a similar experience to previous versions but with a twist that hasn’t been disclosed at time of writing. The set also comes with four preconstructed decks that will contain new cards in them. Both the main set and Commander Precon decks will showcase three different borderless variant styles and two forms of foiling.

Image via WotC

Borderless treatments are in regular, frame break, and profile.

The foil versions in Commander Masters are textured and traditional.

Two Rare/Mythic Rare cards in each Draft booster and one Traditional foil.

One Borderless card in every set booster and a minimum of two Rare/Mythic Rare cards.

Collector booster packs will contain textured foil and foil-etched cards, along with a minimum of five Rare/Mythic Rare cards which includes two borderless Rare/Mythic Rare cards, and five total cards with a borderless treatment.

All Commander Master cards in the main set are reprints.

New MTG cards are in the Commander Masters’ preconstructed Commander decks.

A total of three Commander Masters cards were revealed today, showing off treatments within the set, along with the types of reprints players can expect. Jeweled Lotus highlights the frame break borderless variant and The Ur-Dragon showcases the profile borderless variant.

Jeweled Lotus The Ur-Dragon Capture of Jingzhou

WotC also revealed the names and colors for the four Commander Masters Precon decks.

Planeswalker Party: WUR

Eldrazi Unbound: Colorless

Enduring Enchantments: WBG

Sliver Swarm: WUBRG

Players will get a first look at the Commander Masters set, which typically involves several MTG card reveals, on May 16.