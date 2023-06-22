MTG Commander Masters release date: Products, preorder prices, and spoiler dates

Packed full of Magic: The Gathering reprints is the Commander Masters set, which includes Draft, set, and collector booster packs, along with four preconstructed Commander decks that contain 10 new cards in each Precon.

Commander players are getting a slew of new cards throughout the summer and fall of 2023. The first drop came through Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, which dropped into local game stores on June 16. As a Universes Beyond set, LTR was Modern-legal set with a heavy focus on the MTG Commander format. Next is Commander Masters, followed by the Standard-legal set Wilds of Eldraine that releases a month later.

What are the release dates for MTG Commander Masters?

A global launch for the MTG Commander Masters set is slated to take place on Aug. 4. But players can test out and start collecting the cards earlier during prerelease events at WPN local game stores that start on July 17.

Commander Masters spoilers: Start July 11

Commander Masters Precon spoilers: July 17 to 20

Commander Masters card gallery: July 21

Commander Masters prerelease store events: July 28 to 30

Commander Masters global launch: Aug. 4

Commander Masters products and preorder prices

Similar to past Masters sets, all cards in the main set boxes and booster packs are reprints. Only the Commander Precon decks will include new Magic cards. Draft booster boxes are available for prerelease events and collector booster packs contain exclusive foil-etched and textured foil treatments.

Here are the preorder prices for MTG Commander Masters products so far, according to TCG Player.

Draft booster box: Around $300

Set booster box: Around $370

Collector booster box: Around $230

Eldrazi Unbound Commander Precon: Around $100

Enduring Enchantments Commander Precon: Around $80

Planeswalker Party Commander Precon: Around $85

Sliver Swarm Commander Precon: Around $150

All four Commander Precon decks: Around $330

Product prices and additional details for the MTG Commander Masters set will get updated upon new information getting released by WotC.

