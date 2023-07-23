All MTG Commander Masters cards worth money: Projected prices before launch

Top Magic: The Gatethering reprints throughout the TCG’s history have been added to the Commander Masters set, legal to play in Eternal formats.
Masters’ sets in MTG are designed for Limited Draft play, which includes a bunch of rarity shifts on certain cards. The Commander Masters (CMM) set was also designed to include popular reprints that are played within Magic formats like Commander, Legacy, and Pauper. Each card in the main set is an MTG reprint, and the four CMM Precon decks include 10 new cards within each preconstructed deck.
Prices of Commander Masters cards
Wizards of the Coast included multiple art and frame variants in the CMM set, with the cards worth money found specifically in collector booster packs. Many of the reprints within the Commander Masters set have dropped the existing prices of cards. But preorder prices are still fluctuating leading up to the official release on Aug. 4.
All CMM card prices are projected and are subject to change prior to the official launch.
Top prices of Commander Masters foil and frame variants
- Jeweled Lotus textured foil: Between $700 and $750
- Jeweled Lotus foil-etched: Between $230 and $250
- Jeweled Lotus borderless foil: Between $115 and $140
- Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger textured foil: Between $400 and $450
- Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger borderless foil: Between $45 and $65
- Extraplanar Lens foil-etched: Between $150 and $200
- Selvala, Heart of the Wilds foil-etched: Between $40 and $150
- Selvala, Heart of the Wilds borderless foil: Between $50 and $80
- Kozilek, the Great Distortion textured foil: Between $150 and $180
- Fierce Guardianship borderless foil: Around $100
- Fierce Guardianship foil-etched: Around $80
- The Ur-Dragon foil-etched: Around $105
- The Ur-Dragon borderless foil: Between $75 and $120
- Demonic Tutor borderless foil: Around $110
- Demonic Tutor foil-etched: Between $50 and $100
- Finale of Devastation borderless foil: Between $80 and $100
- Finale of Devastation foil-etched: Between $45 and $100
- Emerald Medallion foil-etched: Between $35 and $100
- Sliver Gravemother extended art foil: Between $70 and $100
- Sliver Gravemother display foil-etched thick: Between $30 and $60
- Zhulodok, Void Gorger extended art foil: Between $70 and $80
- Balefire Dragon borderless foil: Between $40 and $75
Top prices of Commander Masters reprints, regular print versions
- Loyal Retainers: Around $70
- Jeweled Lotus: Around $65
- Doubling Season: Around $63
- Capture of Jingzhou: Around $50
- Avacyn, Angel of Hope: Around $45
- The Ur-Dragon: Around $40
- Arachnogensis: Around $40
- The Great Henge: Around $40
- Sun Quan, Lord of Wu: Around $35
- Fierce Guardianship: Around $33
- Archfiend of Despair: Around $27
- Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger: Around $27
- Demonic Tutor: Around $25
- Deflecting Swat: Around $25
- Finale of Devastation: Around $25
- Kindred Dominance: Around $24
- Cyclonic Rift: Around $24
- Craterhoof Behemoth: Around $24
- Smothering Tithe: Around $24
- Grave Pact: Around $24
- Jet Medallion: Around $23
- Ruby Medallion: Around $22
- Personal Tutor: Around $22
- Sapphire Medallion: Around $21
- Pearl Medallion: Around $20
Top prices of new Commander Masters cards, all variants
A total of 10 new MTG cards were added in each of the four CMM Precon decks.
- Sliver Swarm
- Enduring Enchantments
- Eldrazi Unbound
- Planeswalker Party
Preorder prices for the CMM new cards in the preconstructed decks range from $15 to $30 at the time of writing. Prices for the MTG cards should shift closer to the launch date of the Commander Masters set and will likely change again after the set is released.