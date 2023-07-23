All MTG Commander Masters cards worth money: Projected prices before launch

Here are the best pulls from Precons and collector boosters.

Top Magic: The Gatethering reprints throughout the TCG’s history have been added to the Commander Masters set, legal to play in Eternal formats.

Masters’ sets in MTG are designed for Limited Draft play, which includes a bunch of rarity shifts on certain cards. The Commander Masters (CMM) set was also designed to include popular reprints that are played within Magic formats like Commander, Legacy, and Pauper. Each card in the main set is an MTG reprint, and the four CMM Precon decks include 10 new cards within each preconstructed deck.

Prices of Commander Masters cards

Image via WotC

Wizards of the Coast included multiple art and frame variants in the CMM set, with the cards worth money found specifically in collector booster packs. Many of the reprints within the Commander Masters set have dropped the existing prices of cards. But preorder prices are still fluctuating leading up to the official release on Aug. 4.

All CMM card prices are projected and are subject to change prior to the official launch.

Top prices of Commander Masters foil and frame variants

Jeweled Lotus textured foil : Between $700 and $750

: Between $700 and $750 Jeweled Lotus foil-etched : Between $230 and $250

: Between $230 and $250 Jeweled Lotus borderless foil : Between $115 and $140

: Between $115 and $140 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger textured foil: Between $400 and $450

Between $400 and $450 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger borderless foil : Between $45 and $65

: Between $45 and $65 Extraplanar Lens foil-etched : Between $150 and $200

: Between $150 and $200 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds foil-etched : Between $40 and $150

: Between $40 and $150 Selvala, Heart of the Wilds borderless foil : Between $50 and $80

: Between $50 and $80 Kozilek, the Great Distortion textured foil : Between $150 and $180

: Between $150 and $180 Fierce Guardianship borderless foil : Around $100

: Around $100 Fierce Guardianship foil-etched : Around $80

: Around $80 The Ur-Dragon foil-etched : Around $105

: Around $105 The Ur-Dragon borderless foil : Between $75 and $120

: Between $75 and $120 Demonic Tutor borderless foil : Around $110

: Around $110 Demonic Tutor foil-etched : Between $50 and $100

: Between $50 and $100 Finale of Devastation borderless foil : Between $80 and $100

: Between $80 and $100 Finale of Devastation foil-etched : Between $45 and $100

: Between $45 and $100 Emerald Medallion foil-etched : Between $35 and $100

: Between $35 and $100 Sliver Gravemother extended art foil: Between $70 and $100

Between $70 and $100 Sliver Gravemother display foil-etched thick : Between $30 and $60

: Between $30 and $60 Zhulodok, Void Gorger extended art foil : Between $70 and $80

: Between $70 and $80 Balefire Dragon borderless foil: Between $40 and $75

Top prices of Commander Masters reprints, regular print versions

Loyal Retainers : Around $70

: Around $70 Jeweled Lotus : Around $65

: Around $65 Doubling Season : Around $63

: Around $63 Capture of Jingzhou : Around $50

: Around $50 Avacyn, Angel of Hope : Around $45

: Around $45 The Ur-Dragon : Around $40

: Around $40 Arachnogensis : Around $40

: Around $40 The Great Henge : Around $40

: Around $40 Sun Quan, Lord of Wu : Around $35

: Around $35 Fierce Guardianship : Around $33

: Around $33 Archfiend of Despair : Around $27

: Around $27 Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger : Around $27

: Around $27 Demonic Tutor : Around $25

: Around $25 Deflecting Swat : Around $25

: Around $25 Finale of Devastation : Around $25

: Around $25 Kindred Dominance : Around $24

: Around $24 Cyclonic Rift : Around $24

: Around $24 Craterhoof Behemoth : Around $24

: Around $24 Smothering Tithe : Around $24

: Around $24 Grave Pact : Around $24

: Around $24 Jet Medallion : Around $23

: Around $23 Ruby Medallion : Around $22

: Around $22 Personal Tutor : Around $22

: Around $22 Sapphire Medallion : Around $21

: Around $21 Pearl Medallion: Around $20

Top prices of new Commander Masters cards, all variants

A total of 10 new MTG cards were added in each of the four CMM Precon decks.

Preorder prices for the CMM new cards in the preconstructed decks range from $15 to $30 at the time of writing. Prices for the MTG cards should shift closer to the launch date of the Commander Masters set and will likely change again after the set is released.

About the author