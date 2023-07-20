All new MTG cards in Commander Masters Planeswalker Party Precon deck and decklist

Planeswalkers are back in the spotlight through the Commander Masters Planeswalker Party preconstructed deck, featuring 10 new Magic: The Gathering cards.

The Planeswalker Party Commander Masters (CMM) preconstructed deck is one out of four Precon decks that are scheduled to release on Aug. 4. All cards are legal to play in Eternal formats like Commander, Legacy, and Pauper. Much like the Sliver Swarm Precon deck, the Planeswalker Party preconstructed build contains 10 new MTG cards, along with some popular reprints. Only the CMM Precon decks contain new cards as the main set is 100 percent reprints.

CMM Planeswalker Party Precon decklist

Unlike the Sliver Swarm Precon Commander deck, Planeswalker Party contains reprints players want. Lands like Mystic Gate and Karn’s Bastion synergize with the build, along with MTG cards like The Chain Veil. Each of the reprints helps get pricey cards into players’ hands while improving the Precon deck

Related: All MTG Commander Masters Draft archetypes and signpost cards

Every new MTG card in CMM Planeswalker Party Precon deck

The Planeswalker Party Precon is a three-color deck featuring Blue, Red, and White. Commodore Guff is the face commander for the preconstructed deck and Leori, Sparktouched Hunter was designed as the alternative commander for the build.

Commodore Guff

Commodore Guff | Image via WotC

Designed as the main commander for the CMM Planeswalker Party Precon deck with a starting Loyalty of five is Commodore Guff. The three-color legendary planeswalker supports other MTG planeswalkers by adding a Loyalty Counter to a target planeswalker you control at the beginning of each end step.

Guff can protect planeswalkers and himself through the plus-one ability while also using the token to ramp. And his minus-three ability draws cards while also dealing damage to each opponent.

Leori, Sparktouched Hunter

Leori, Sparktouched Hunter | Image via WotC

Leori, Sparktouched Hunter is the alternative commander for the CMM Planeswalker Party Precon but isn’t a planeswalker. The elemental cat is a legendary creature in the same three colors that costs URW to cast with baseline stats of 3/3, along with the MTG keywords Flying and Vigilance. Leori, Sparktouched Hunter synergizes with planeswalkers after dealing combat damage, where a player can activate a planeswalker ability and then copy it.

There are two downsides to Leori, Sparktouched Hunter in my opinion: The cat has to deal combat damage and players can’t activate the planeswalker ability until after the combat damage has been dealt in order to copy that ability. Leori is a good MTG card but Commodore Guff is a better commander for the Planeswalker Party Precon deck.

Jaya’s Phoenix

Jaya’s Phoenix | Image via WotC

Potentially one of the best new CMM cards in the Planeswalker Party Precon is Jaya’s Phoenix. Great synergy with planeswalkers. Much like Leori, Sparktouched Hunter, Jaya’s Phoenix has to deal combat damage first in order to copy a planeswalker ability. The 4R Phoenix is slightly better though in that damage to an opponent’s planeswalker also counts.

Jaya’s Phoenix also has a second ability that taps into Typal Phoenix builds, where it can return from the graveyard to the battlefield whenever its controller casts a planeswalker spell.

Guff Rewrites History

Guff Rewrites History | Image via WotC

It takes a bunch of text to rewrite history, which the planeswalker Guff accomplishes through Guff Rewrites History. The 2R Instant is a fun spell that can disrupt every opponent’s game plan while also having the chance to backfire and make your opponent’s board state even stronger.

Chandra Legacy of Fire

Chandra Legacy of Fire | Image via WotC

Chandra gets a new planeswalker card that costs 4R to cast and has a starting Loyalty of three. The cost of Chandra Legacy of Fire is slightly high, but her passive helps make up for it if your board state is packed full of planeswalkers. Much like other Chandra planeswalker MTG cards, she can produce Red mana. And her zero-cost ability can provide card advantage.

Vronos, Masked Inquisitor

Vronos, Masked Inquisitor | Image via WotC

Vronos, Masked Inquisitor is a new Mono-Blue planeswalker that costs 3UU to cast and has a starting Loyalty of five. Designed as a planeswalker support card, Vronos can phase out up to two target planeswalkers at the beginning of your next end step, providing protection against attacking creatures on an opponent’s turn.

Vronos, Masked Inquisitor can bounce nonland permanents opponent’s control through the minus-two ability and can turn an Artifact you control into a 9/9 with Vigilance and Indestructible that can’t be blocked through the minus-seven ultimate. The ultimate is cute, especially with a starting Loyalty of five, but also requires you to control an Artifact.

Teyo, Geometric Tactician

Teyo, Geometric Tactician | Image via WotC

Poor Teyo isn’t one of the most powerful MTG planeswalkers but he’s a solid support through the CMM Teyo, Geometric Tactician card. Costing 2W to cast with a starting Loyalty of three, Teyo has an ETB effect that creates a token wall with Defender and Flying upon entering the battlefield.

The plus-one can draw a card when needed, with the downside of a target opponent also getting to draw a card. And the minus-two is interesting, potentially creating some political angles within the pod that can work to your advantage at times.

Sparkshaper Visionary

Sparkshaper Visionary | Image via WotC

Turn planeswalkers into bird creatures with Flying through Sparkshaper Visionary. The 2U human wizard has baseline stats of 0/5, providing protection for planeswalkers on the battlefield while turning any number of planeswalkers you control into creatures at the beginning of combat until the end of the turn.

The planeswalkers transformed into birds during a turn through Sparkshaper Visionary can also provide card advantage. Upon one a transformed planeswalker dealing combat damage to an opponent, you get to Scry one. All transformed planeswalkers into birds no longer are considered a planeswalker while transformed and they have Hexproof to protect them against removal spells.

Onakke Oathkeeper

Onakke Oathkeeper | Image via WotC

Not every MTG card in the Planeswalker Party Precon can be a planeswalker, especially in the two-drop spot. Setting up the CMM build during the early game while having value during the later stages too is Onakke Oathkeeper.

Costing 1W to cast the 0/4 Ogre spirit taxes opponents one mana for each creature they control that is attacking one of your planeswalkers. And Onakke Oathkeeper has a solid mana sink of 4WW that can return any planeswalker from your graveyard to the battlefield, which provides that late-game value.

Gatewatch Beacon

Gatewatch Beacon | Image via WotC

Tying the CMM Planeswalker Party Precon together is the Artifact Gatewatch Beacon. The Artifact costs 2W to cast and can tap to add one White mana. Gatewatch Beacon isn’t only a mana rock, though, as it enters the battlefield with three Loyalty counters on it. These Loyalty counters can get moved onto the planeswalker which entered the battlefield that turn, providing additional lines and gameplay options that players wouldn’t normally have.

The MTG Commander Masters Precon decks become available on Aug. 4.

About the author