All new MTG cards in Commander Masters Sliver Swarm Precon deck

Slivers are getting a power boost in Magic: The Gathering through the Sliver Swarm preconstructed Commander Masters deck, which features 10 new cards that support the creature type.

Four preconstructed Commander decks from the Commander Masters set are scheduled to launch on Aug. 4. Each Precon deck contains 10 new MTG cards, whereas the main set is made up of only reprints. The remaining 90 cards in the Precon decks are reprints as well. Included in each CMM Precon deck are a two-card collector booster sample pack, a special die, a life wheel, a deck box, and a foil-etched commander.

CMM Sliver Swarm Precon decklist

Every new card in CMM Sliver Swarm Precon deck

Each of the new Commander cards found in the CMM Sliver Swarm preconstructed deck is in one of Magic’s five colors. Both the face and alternative commander have all five colors in their casting cost.

Sliver Gravemother

Sliver Gravemother | Image via WotC

Sliver Gravemother is the face commander card for the MTG Commander Masters Sliver Swarm Precon WUBRG deck. The five-color Sliver removes the Legend rule for all Slivers. And each Sliver in the graveyard has Encore “X,” where “X” is the Sliver’s mana value.

Rukarumel, Biologist

Rukarumel, Biologist | Image via WotC

Included in the CMM Sliver Commander Precon deck is Rukarumel, Biologist as an alternative commander. The human wizard is also a five-color legendary creature that has a unique enter-the-battlefield (ETB) effect. Upon casting Rukarumel, Biologist, a creature type is chosen and all Slivers plus non-token creatures gain that creature type in addition to their existing ones. Rukarumel Biologist can also serve as a Sliver token generator through the wizard’s mana-sink ability.

Capricious Sliver

Capricious Sliver | Image via WotC

Capricious Sliver is a four-drop in the color Red that provides card advantage upon dealing combat damage. The Sliver’s stats are 3/3 and has an ability that exiles the top card of your library whenever a Sliver deals combat damage. The card revealed may get cast during that turn only.

Descendants’ Fury

Descendants’ Fury | Image via WotC

Slotting into a variety of Typal MTG decks is the Enchantment Decnedant’s Fury. The Enchantment costs 3R to cast and allows players to sacrifice any creature that dealt combat damage during that turn. If a creature is sacrificed, the player then reveals cards from the top of their library until a creature with the creature type of the sacrificed creature shows up. The card is then put on the battlefield and the rest are shuffled back into the library.

For the Ancestors

For the Ancestors | Image via WotC

For the Ancestors is another card advantage spell that costs 2G to cast at Instant speed. Upon casting, its controller looks at the top six cards of their library for a chosen creature type. Cards with that creature type are put in hand while the rest get shuffled back into the library. Much like Descendant’s Fury, For the Ancestors is a solid Instant Green spell that can slot into a variety of Typal MTG decks. As an added bonus, the Instant also has a Flashback cost of 3G.

Hatchery Sliver

Hatchery Sliver | Image via WotC

Sliver go-wide strategies are getting a boost through Hatchery Sliver. The two-drop Sliver has a Replicate cost of 1G, allowing players to pay the cost any number of times to create a copy of Hatchery Sliver. Its base stats are only 2/2 but the creature gives all Sliver spells Replicate, potentially creating some wild shenanigans. Slivers that gained Replicate from Hatchery Sliver have a Replicate cost equal to that Slivers mana cost.

Lazotep Sliver

Lazotep Sliver | Image via WotC

Synergizing well with Hatchery Sliver is Lazotep Sliver. The zombie Sliver has a mana cost of 3B with an ability that gives all Sliver creatures you control Afflict Two. Lazotep Sliver also has a death trigger of Amass Two whenever a non-token Sliver you control perishes. In conjunction with Hatchery Sliver, the Afflict and Amass triggers will multiply for each copy on the battlefield.

Regal Sliver

Regal Sliver | Image via WotC

Regal Sliver in the Commander Sliver Swarm Precon pumps up the team through an enters-the-battlefield effect. The 3W Sliver gives all Sliver creatures you control an ETB trigger that pumps their stats +1/+1 for that turn. Regal Sliver also makes you the Monarch if you aren’t already when a Sliver enters the battlefield.

Taunting Sliver

Taunting Sliver | Image via WotC

Taunting Sliver is another creature that gives all Slivers an ETB effect. Upon a Sliver entering the battlefield, an opponent’s creature is Goaded. Its stats are only 3/3 and its mana cost is 3U. But the cost might be worth it if Taunting Sliver keeps your opponents attacking one another instead of you while you create a powerful Sliver board state.

Titan of Littjara

Titan of Littjara | Image via WotC

Titan of Littjara is the most expensive MTG Commander card in the Sliver Swarm Precon deck with a mana cost of 4UU. The illusion has 6/6 base stats and allows its controller to choose a creature type upon entering the battlefield.

Titan of Littjara becomes the chosen type in addition to its existing types. The illusion, upon ETB and through attacking, draws a card for each other creature it shares a type with. For each card drawn, you must discard a card.

The MTG Commander Masters Precon decks become available on Aug. 4.

