All MTG Commander Masters Draft archetypes

Reprints of popular Magic: The Gathering cards for formats like Commander are back through the Commander Masters set, which is also draftable and contains 10 staple Draft archetypes.

The MTG Commander Masters (CMM) main set contains only reprints throughout the history of Magic with multiple rarity changes taking place for Limited and Pauper gameplay. The set also includes four Commander Precon decks, of which each deck contains 10 new cards. All MTG cards in the CMM set are legal to play in Eternal formats like Commander, Legacy, Vintage, and Pauper.

How MTG Commander Masters Draft works

Drafting for the Commander Masters set is different than drafting from a normal Standard-legal set, or even from a Modern-legal set like The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR). Players in a pod still start with three Draft booster packs, but pick two cards each turn as opposed to one.

Because CMM is a Commander set, players will want to draft a legendary creature as their commander for their deck. The color identity of the commander, or commanders, determines the colors that are allowed in the deck. To ensure players are able to craft proper builds, WotC allows for Partner commanders between two Monocolored or colorless legendary creatures as well. The Prismatic Pipers card can also get used as a commander, even if the card wasn’t drafted.

Once the draft is complete, players build a 60-card deck. This is 20 more cards than a standard Limited Draft deck and 40 less than a Commander deck. Despite the similarities to the Commander format, the Singleton rule doesn’t apply to Draft, meaning players can include multiple copies of any card in their deck.

10 Commander Masters Draft archetypes

Archetypes within a set like Commander Masters are less literal than within a Standard-legal set, as they are more of a synergistic guide for the color pairs. Players should remain flexible when drafting CMM and not focus too much on making their build fit into a specific archetype. Most players also like to find a commander early on and build around that if possible.

Here are the 10 Limited archetypes for Commander Masters, according to game designer Gavin Verhey.

UW (Blue and White) : Artifacts

: Artifacts UB (Blue and Black) : Graveyard reanimation shenanigans (Flashback)

: Graveyard reanimation shenanigans (Flashback) BR (Black and Red): Sacrifice

Sacrifice RG (Red and Green) : Power matters

: Power matters GW (Green and White) : Go wide with tokens and counters

: Go wide with tokens and counters WB (White and Black) : Token sacrifice that can also go-wide

: Token sacrifice that can also go-wide BG (Black and Green) : A slow token archetype with Morbid triggers and a Saproling sub-theme

: A slow token archetype with Morbid triggers and a Saproling sub-theme GU (Green and Blue) : Ramp

: Ramp UR (Blue and Red) : Spells matter

: Spells matter RW (Red and White): Equipment

No signpost cards for the 10 CMM Limited Draft archetypes have been revealed at the time of writing but will get added once MTG Commander Masters spoiler week has ended.

