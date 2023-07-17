All MTG card rarity changes in Commander Masters set

Wizards of the Coast has shifted the rarity on over 50 Magic: The Gathering cards within the Commander Masters set, improving playability within the Draft format and potentially buffing the Pauper format.

Sets like Commander Masters (CMM) in MTG are packed with reprints throughout the history of the TCG. Every card in the main set is a reprint while the preconstructed Commander decks contain 10 new cards within each of the four Precons. Scheduled to release on Aug. 4, there are over 50 MTG cards within the Commander Masters main set that have a rarity change.

All MTG card rarity shifts in Commander Masters

Most of the rarity changes were downshifts but included some upshifts, too. Two Uncommon rarity MTG cards, Personal Tutor and Steelshaper’s Gift, were elevated to Rare. And 11 cards were shifted up from Rare to Mythic Rare.

The remainder of the rarity shifts were from a higher rarity to a lower rarity. And joining the Pauper format due to a downshift from Uncommon to Common are the MTG cards Battle Screech, Brass Knuckles, Blood Aspirant, and Windrider Wizard.

Uncommon to Common rarity change in CMM

Blood Aspirant | Image via WotC Battle Screech | Image via WotC

Only four cards were added to the MTG Pauper format due to rarity downgrades in the Commander Masters set. Of the four, I find Blood Aspirant the most interesting of the downshifts.

Battle Screech

Blood Aspirant

Brass Knuckles

Windrider Wizard

Rare to Common rarity change in CMM

Extinguish All Hope | Image via WotC Kemba, Kha Regent | Image via WotC

All Rare to Common changes were implemented to improve the Draft experience for CMM preview events.

Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit

Cartographer’s Hawk

Extinguish All Hope

Kmeba, Kha Regent

Kirtar’s Wrath

Pianna, Nomad Captain

Rakka Mar

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Mythic Rare to Rare changes in CMM

Kykar, Wind’s Fury | Image via WotC Rankle, Master of Pranks | Image via WotC

A majority of the downshifted rarity changes were from Mythic Rare to Rare. Notable cards with a rarity downgrade included Kykar, Wind’s Fury, Ghoulcaller Gisa, and Zilortha, Strength Incarnate.

Daretti, Scrap Savant Day’s Undoing Demonlord Belzenlok Frevalise, Llanowar’s Fury Ghoulcaller, Gisa Gisela, Blade of Goldnight Inferno Titan Jazai Goldmane Karador, Ghost Chieftain Kykar, Wind’s Fury Lorthos, the Tidemaker Maelstrom Wanderer Mangara, the Diplomat Meren of Clan Nel Toth Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist Nahiri, the Lithomancer Nekusar, the Midrazer Ob Nixilis of the Black Oath Queen Marchesa Rankle, Master of Pranks Scourge of the Throne Star of Extinction Teferi, Temporal Archmage Torrential Gearhulk Wakening Sun’s Avatar Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign Zacama, Primal Calamity Zilortha, Strength Incarnate

Uncommon to Rare and Mythic Rare in CMM

Personal Tutor | Image via WotC Loyal Retainers | Image via WotC

A total of three cards were upgraded in rarity from Uncommon to Rare and even Mythic Rare.

Personal Tutor (Rare)

Steelshaper’s Gift (Rare)

Loyal Retainers (Mythic Rare)

Rare to Mythic Rare rarity changes in CMM

Smothering Tithe | Image via WotC Land Tax | Image via WotC

Upshifts of Rare reprinted MTG cards to Mythic Rare included cards like Demonic Tutor, Smothering Tithe, and Spellseeker.

Bribery

Capture of Jingzhou

Demonic Tutor

Extraplanar Lens

Grave Pact

Insurrection

Land Tax

Savage Beating

Smothering Tithe

Spellseeker

Sun Quan, Lord of Wu

The Commander Masters set releases on Aug. 4. Draft preview events at local game stores start on July 28.

