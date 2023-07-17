All MTG card rarity changes in Commander Masters set

Wizards of the Coast has shifted the rarity on over 50 Magic: The Gathering cards within the Commander Masters set, improving playability within the Draft format and potentially buffing the Pauper format.
Sets like Commander Masters (CMM) in MTG are packed with reprints throughout the history of the TCG. Every card in the main set is a reprint while the preconstructed Commander decks contain 10 new cards within each of the four Precons. Scheduled to release on Aug. 4, there are over 50 MTG cards within the Commander Masters main set that have a rarity change.
All MTG card rarity shifts in Commander Masters
Most of the rarity changes were downshifts but included some upshifts, too. Two Uncommon rarity MTG cards, Personal Tutor and Steelshaper’s Gift, were elevated to Rare. And 11 cards were shifted up from Rare to Mythic Rare.
The remainder of the rarity shifts were from a higher rarity to a lower rarity. And joining the Pauper format due to a downshift from Uncommon to Common are the MTG cards Battle Screech, Brass Knuckles, Blood Aspirant, and Windrider Wizard.
Uncommon to Common rarity change in CMM
Only four cards were added to the MTG Pauper format due to rarity downgrades in the Commander Masters set. Of the four, I find Blood Aspirant the most interesting of the downshifts.
- Battle Screech
- Blood Aspirant
- Brass Knuckles
- Windrider Wizard
Rare to Common rarity change in CMM
All Rare to Common changes were implemented to improve the Draft experience for CMM preview events.
- Anafenza, Kin-Tree Spirit
- Cartographer’s Hawk
- Extinguish All Hope
- Kmeba, Kha Regent
- Kirtar’s Wrath
- Pianna, Nomad Captain
- Rakka Mar
- Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Mythic Rare to Rare changes in CMM
A majority of the downshifted rarity changes were from Mythic Rare to Rare. Notable cards with a rarity downgrade included Kykar, Wind’s Fury, Ghoulcaller Gisa, and Zilortha, Strength Incarnate.
|Daretti, Scrap Savant
|Day’s Undoing
|Demonlord Belzenlok
|Frevalise, Llanowar’s Fury
|Ghoulcaller, Gisa
|Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
|Inferno Titan
|Jazai Goldmane
|Karador, Ghost Chieftain
|Kykar, Wind’s Fury
|Lorthos, the Tidemaker
|Maelstrom Wanderer
|Mangara, the Diplomat
|Meren of Clan Nel Toth
|Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist
|Nahiri, the Lithomancer
|Nekusar, the Midrazer
|Ob Nixilis of the Black Oath
|Queen Marchesa
|Rankle, Master of Pranks
|Scourge of the Throne
|Star of Extinction
|Teferi, Temporal Archmage
|Torrential Gearhulk
|Wakening Sun’s Avatar
|Yennett, Cryptic Sovereign
|Zacama, Primal Calamity
|Zilortha, Strength Incarnate
Uncommon to Rare and Mythic Rare in CMM
A total of three cards were upgraded in rarity from Uncommon to Rare and even Mythic Rare.
- Personal Tutor (Rare)
- Steelshaper’s Gift (Rare)
- Loyal Retainers (Mythic Rare)
Rare to Mythic Rare rarity changes in CMM
Upshifts of Rare reprinted MTG cards to Mythic Rare included cards like Demonic Tutor, Smothering Tithe, and Spellseeker.
- Bribery
- Capture of Jingzhou
- Demonic Tutor
- Extraplanar Lens
- Grave Pact
- Insurrection
- Land Tax
- Savage Beating
- Smothering Tithe
- Spellseeker
- Sun Quan, Lord of Wu
The Commander Masters set releases on Aug. 4. Draft preview events at local game stores start on July 28.