All new MTG cards in Eldrazi Unbound Commander Masters Precon and decklist

The Eldrazi Typal gets a boost in Magic: The Gathering through the Commander Masters Eldrazi Unbound Precon deck, which is packed full of powerful cards and abilities.

Each Commander Masters (CMM) preconstructed deck contains a total of 10 new cards, while the main set is made up of all reprints. Eldrazi creature types were first introduced to Magic through Rise of the Eldrazi in 2010. Players can legally play the MTG cards from the CMM Precon decks and from the main set in formats like Commander, Legacy, and Pauper.

Much like the other three Commander Masters preconstructed decks, the reprint value within Eldrazi Unbound is low compared to the preorder price. At the time of writing, the most expensive cards within the Precon are the new ones. But that will likely change once the set officially launches on Aug. 4.

Every new card in CMM Eldrazi Unbound Precon deck

There are 10 new MTG cards in the Commander Masters Eldrazi Precon deck. But only two of the new cards have the Eldrazi creature type, while the rest support colorless decks in the Commander format.

Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Zhulodok, Void Gorger | Image via WotC

Leading the Eldrazi charge in the CMM Precon deck is Zhulodok, Void Gorger. The legendary Eldrazi can flood the battlefield with powerful colorless cards through a double Cascade effect when a colorless spell with mana seven or greater is cast. Zhulodok, Void Gorger also has a reasonable casting cost of six and a baseline stat of 7/4, which should help the card see plenty of play in the MTG Commander format.

Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate

Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate | Image via WotC

Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate is the alternate commander in the CMM Eldrazi Unbound Precon deck. The spirit Naga has an ETB ability that powers up the 0/0 based on the mana spent to cast and can get pumped up in stats even more when a +1/+1 counter is put on another colorless creature. Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate also has a death trigger where it Manifests cards from the top of its controller’s library equal to the number of counters on it.

Ugin’s Mastery

Ugin’s Mastery | image via WotC

Ugin’s Mastery supports colorless-themed MTG decks. The four-cost Enchantment uses the mechanic Manifest whenever a colorless creature is cast. A Manifested card is put face down on the battlefield and is a 2/2. Ugin’s Mastery can flip the card whenever creatures with a power of six or greater attack.

Rise of the Eldrazi

Rise of the Eldrazi | Image via WotC

Rise of the Eldrazi costs 13 mana to cast in the CMM Eldrazi Unbound Precon deck. The Sorcery spell can’t be countered as it destroys a target permanent. Then a target player gets to draw four cards and take an extra turn. Extra turns are huge in MTG and ramping up to 13 in a colorless Commander deck isn’t hard to accomplish.

Skittering Cicada

Skittering Cicada | Image via WotC

Skittering Cicada is one of my favorite colorless cards in the Eldrazi Unbound deck. The insect costs three to cast and has a baseline stat of 2/2. Skittering Cicada also has Flash and allows its controller to cast any other colorless spells as if they had Flash as well. But the best part about Skittering Cicada is that it gains power and toughness equal to a colorless spell that was cast that turn while also gaining Trample.

Abstruse Archaic

Abtruse Archaic | Image via WotC

Abstruse Archaic is a four-drop 3/4 with Vigilance. The Avatar is mostly a filler body that can also copy an activated or triggered ability from a creature you control at the low cost of only one mana and tapping Abstruse Archaic. Mana abilities, however, can’t get targeted by the Avatar’s mana sink ability.

Desecrate Reality

Desecrate Reality | Image via WotC

Desecrate Reality costs seven mana to cast. The Instant spell exiles a permanent of an opponent that has an even mana value (which does include land since zero is considered an even number) and has Adamant. If three colorless mana were spent to cast Desecrate Reality, its controller can return an odd value mana permanent from the graveyard to the battlefield. The only downside to Desecrate Reality is that its cost to cast is quite high.

Darksteel Monolith

Darksteel Monolith | Image via WotC

Casting giant creatures with massive mana costs for free is what Darksteel Monolith is all about. The eight-drop Artifact has indestructible and allows its controller to cast one free spell per turn for a colorless spell from hand. Darksteel Monolith is potentially one of the strongest new cards in the Eldrazi Unbound Precon deck that will get used in a variety of Commander builds.

Calamity of the Titans

Calamity of the Titans | Image via WotC

Colorless decks get a solid removal spell through Calamity of the Titans. The CMM Sorcery spell exiles each creature and planeswalker with a mana value less than that of the spell that was revealed to cast the Calamity of the Titans. Six mana is a solid rate for a total board wipe, which is very possible when playing the Eldrazi Unbound Precon deck.

Flayer of Loyalties

Flayer of Loyalties | Image via WotC

Showcasing the power of the Eldrazi is Flayer of Loyalties. The Eldrazi is a 10/10 that costs 10 mana to cast. Upon casting, it steals an opponent’s creature and turns it into a 10/10 for that turn with Trample, Annihilator Two, and Haste as well. In addition to the power dump Flayer of Loyalties gives to the stolen creature, it itself has Trample and Annihilator Two as well.

The MTG Commander Masters Precon decks become available on Aug. 4.

