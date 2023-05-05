MTG Pro Tour Minneapolis: Standings, scores, and format

Over 250 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe have gathered in Minneapolis this weekend for the second Pro Tour, featuring March of the Machine Draft and Traditional Standard Constructed.

Taking place over the course of three days, from May 5 to 8, the second MTG Pro Tour tournament of the 2022-2023 season featured gameplay within the March of the Machine (MOM) Draft and Traditional Standard Constructed formats. Similar to the Phyrexian Pro Tour, a total of six Swiss rounds were played, split between days one and two. All players who reached 12 match wins or 12 points on day two automatically advanced to the final top eight single-elimination best-of-three game format in Standard Constructed.

May 5 Pro Tour March of the Machine standings

Players began day one and the Pro Tour March of the Machine tournament with three rounds of MOM Draft. All double-faced cards were revealed prior to drafting and sleeved. After three Swiss rounds of Draft, players competed in five Swiss rounds of best-of-three Traditional Standard Constructed.

After three rounds of MOM Draft, 29 players had 3-0 records heading into the Standard Constructed Swiss rounds.

Standings after Draft rounds day one Standings after Draft rounds day one

Scores and standings for the March of the Machine Pro Tour will be updated after game rounds are completed each day.