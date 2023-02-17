MTG Pro Tour Phyrexia: Standings, format, and scores

Tabletop Magic: The Gathering competition has returned for the 2022-2023 season through the Phyrexia Pro Tour, showcasing matches in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft and Pioneer Constructed.

Over 250 of the top MTG players from around the globe converged on Philidelphia for the first Pro Tour tournament of the 2022-2023 season. Many of the players earned invites through Regional Championships, along with MTG Arena Weekend Qualifiers. The event took place over the course of three days, with players competing in six total rounds of ONE Draft and up to 10 Swiss rounds of Pioneer Constructed to determine who advanced to the top-eight playoffs on day three.

All players with a record of 12-4 during the Swiss rounds earned a direct invite to the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship, in addition to the top-eight playoffs. Players also competed for match points as the top 32 players at the end of the season also earn a seat at MTG Worlds.

Feb. 17 MTG Pro Tour Phyrexia standings

The first day of competition at the Phyrexia Pro Tour in Philidelphia began with three rounds of ONE Draft. The Limited Draft format lived up to its reputation as an aggressive meta while also featuring mechanics like Toxic and Oil counters. The true dominant factor during day one of Limited Draft was the bombs with planeswalkers like The Eternal Wanderer and Kaya, Intangible Slayer.

After three Swiss rounds of ONE Draft, a total of 26 players went into the Traditional Pioneer Constructed Swiss rounds with 3-0 records. Four wins during day one guaranteed players that they advanced to the second day of competition.

