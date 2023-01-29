Best MTG Rare and Mythic Rare Limited All Will Be One cards tier-list

Unctus, Grand Metatect Tyrranax Rex The Eternal Wanderer Nissa, Ascended Animist Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus Bloated Contaminator Mondrak, Glory Dominus Migloz, Maze Crusher Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Including lands, there are a total of 85 Magic: The Gathering cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare in the Phrexia: All Will Be One set, with 12 that are bombs within the Limited Draft and Sealed formats.

Prerelease events for Phyrexia: All Will Be One start on Feb. 3, along with a first look at Premium and Quick Draft play on Feb. 2 through the MTG Arena Early Access event. Heading into the launch of the new Standard-legal set, nine cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare have bomb potential in the ONE Limited format.

Top ONE Rare/Mythic Rare honorable mentions

In addition to the nine bombs, there are eight Rare and Mythic Rare cards in the ONE set that are also pack-one pick-one depending on the overall quality of the pack. Honorable mentions are often too narrow to get classified as a bomb, but are still worth picking first most of the time. Skrelv’s Hive, for example, has amazing synergy with mite tokens and the Corrupted mechanic within the WB archetype. The Enchantment is even worth considering as a splash in the BR archetype.

Skrelvs Hive The Mycosynth Gardens Mirrex Encroaching Mycosynth Thrun, Breaker of Silence

The ONE set has several cycles that will impact the Limited format. The Twighlight cycle showcases spells that use “X” mana to change the course of a game, with Black Sun’s Twilight and White Sun’s Twilight standing out as the best. There’s also a cycle of Sphere lands, with The Mycosynth Gardens standing out as a potential bomb in Artifact heavy archetypes like WU. And the Sphere land Mirrex can slot right into the BR and WB archetypes.

Norn’s Wellspring is a solid two-drop Artifact in White that can continually provide card advantage when needed. Encroaching Mycosynth is a four-drop Blue Artifact that has all nonland permanents become Artifacts, making it a bomb specifically in the WU Artifact archetype. Thrun, Breaker of Silence is a big stompy legendary in Green that’s a solid finisher, and Vraan, Executioner Thane slots right into the BR and WB archetypes as a secondary win condition.

Best Rare/Mythic Rare ONE cards for Draft and Sealed

Cards with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare that are considered the best are often called bombs, as they can directly impact the meta without needing to get placed in a specific archetype. They can also push a specific archetype to S-tier status, making them worthy of a first pick within the first ONE Draft pack.

Unctus, Grand Metatect

Unctus, Grand Metatect

Unctus, Grand Metatect is a bomb in the color Blue, giving all Blue creatures you control the ability to tap and draw a card, followed by discarding a card. The Phyrexian Vedalken has a toughness of four to keep it out of some removal spells range and it’s a lord for all Artifacts, pumping their stats by +1/+1.

Able to also turn creatures into Artifact creatures, Unctus Grand Metatect is a bomb in the WU Artifact archetype, which is already strong on its own. And the Phyrexian Vedalken is still a solid card in the other three archetypes that use Blue.

Tyrranax Rex

Tyrranax Rex

Phyrexian dinosaurs are a thing in the ONE Limited format with Tyrranax Rex pulling players into the color Green. Toxic is a main mechanic in Green and this spikey Rex is the ideal creature to push 10 Poison counters on an opponent. Tyrranax Rex also has 8/8 stats, can’t be countered when cast, has Trample, and is protected through Ward. The Phyrexian dinosaur is easily the best top-end finisher in the ONE set.

The Eternal Wanderer

The Eternal Wanderer

Expanding her dominance across multiple Magic sets and formats is The Eternal Wanderer. Within ONE she is a Rare planeswalker who costs 4WW to cast and has a starting loyalty of five. The Eternal Wanderer protects herself through her plus-one, creates pressure through her zero-cost loyalty, and can wipe the board with her ultimate. Any of the four ONE archetypes with White are happy to have the planeswalker as a top-end finisher.

Nissa, Ascended Animist

Nissa, Ascended Animist

Costing one more mana to cast than The Eternal Wanderer is Nissa, Ascended Animist, who is also a top-end finisher planeswalker through her ultimate in the color Green. The major difference between the two planeswalkers is that Nissa can get cast with up to two Phyrexian mana. This means she’ll need a total of three turns to hit her ultimate, but that is fine as her plus-one can protect Nissa. And as an added bonus, the Compleated planeswalker can also destroy an Artifact or Enchantment.

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus

Tekuthal, Inquiry Dominus is a Proliferate engine in the MTG color Blue. The legendary Phyrexian horror is a solid card on its own as a four-drop 3/5 Flyer that can protect itself. In conjunction with the Proliferate theme in Blue, Tekuthatl is a Dominus from the cycle of five that is worth picking first.

Bloated Contaminator

Bloated Contaminator

A dinosaur may have earned the best finisher award in the color Green, but Bloated Contaminator is potentially the best creature in the ONE set. The three-drop Green Phyrexian Beast has 4/4 stats, Trample, and Toxic one. Bloated Contaminator will likely land at least one Poison counter and deal combat damage, which then triggers Proliferate. And the Phyrexian beast can essentially slot into any ONE Draft archetype.

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Mondrak, Glory Dominus

Mondrak, Glory Dominus is a mite-making engine in ONE. The WB archetype looks strong, but is still short of S-tier status. Mondrak, Glory Dominus bumps the archetype to the top of the meta, pumping out twice the number of tokens getting created. And if most players in a pool are hesitant to get into the WB archetype, building around Mondrak shouldn’t be too difficult.

Migloz, Maze Crusher

Migloz, Maze Crusher

Similar to Mondrak, Glory Dominus, Migloz, Maze Crusher pushes the RG archetype into S-tier status. Potentially the second-best card in ONE, the Phyrexian beast uses Oil counters for a variety of abilities on a 4/4 body. The color Green has Proliferate options, and there are Oil counter enablers that make Migloz, Maze Crusher even better.

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines is the face card of the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, but that’s not why it’s a bomb in Limited. The ONE set is packed with enter-the-battlefield effects. Elesh Norn wants to exploit those triggers for you while shutting down your opponent’s ETB triggers. The Phyrexian Praetor also has 4/7 stats and Vigilance, making her difficult to remove.

All images via WotC.