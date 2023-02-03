Original MTG Praetors splashed into ONE Draft are meta busters

You want to see these bosses in your Draft packs.

Preaetors are returning to Draft in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing their power and original Magic: The Gathering set symbol.

Scheduled to drop into local game stores this weekend and launch digitally on Feb. 7, MTG fans were given a first look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One today through the Early Access event. Both Standard best-of-one and Premium Draft were featured today, where some players discovered Praetors like Vorinclex and Sheoldred in ONE Draft booster packs.

Who are the Praetors in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft?

Image via WOTC Sheoldred the Apocalypse Jin-Gitaxias Progress Tyrant Urabrask, Heretic Praetor Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines

The Praetors were first revealed with their alternate MTG card styles, with most players expecting to find the cards within set and collector packs only. But they are in Draft as well, showcasing their original set symbol.

Here are the five Praetors players can expect to find in ONE Draft booster packs and at prerelease events.

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines (ONE)

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider (KHM)

Sheoldred, the Apocalypse (DMU)

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant (NEO)

Urabrask, Heretic Praetor (SNC)

Of the five, Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines, and Sheoldred, the Apocalypse are absolute bombs in the ONE Limited format. Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider synergizes with Toxic, Oil counters, and Proliferate too.

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant is a solid top-end finisher in Blue decks, specifically in the UR archetype. And Urabrask, Heretic Praetor is probably a pass as there are likely better to cards to pick first in a ONE Draft booster pack.

Players can test out the Praetors within the ONE Limited meta starting on Feb, 3 through prerelease events. The digital launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One is scheduled to take place on Feb. 7.