Where to find all MTG variations of Phyexia: All Will Be One

Phyrexians are preparing to invade the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse. Wizards of the Coast has created several new card variations for the Phyrexian: All Will Be One set to show off the plane of Phyrexia and its inhabitants.

All tabletop MTG cards for the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set are slated to become available at the start of prerelease, which will run from Feb. 3 to 9. A global launch for the Standard-legal set is scheduled for Feb. 10. WotC hasn’t specified at time of writing what card styles will be offered in MTG Arena.

From manga art to oil foils, here’s every MTG variation in Phyrexia: All Will Be One and where to find them.

Borderless Ichor Showcase

Mondrak Glory Dominus Ezuri Stalker of Spheres

All Rare and Mythic Rare cards from the ONE set can have a Borderless Ichor Showcase treatment applied to them. Players can find these variations in Draft, Set, and collector booster packs.

Borderless Manga

Elesh Norn Mother of Machines_Junji Ito Manga Showcase

Illustrated by Junji Ito and other manga artists from around the world on legendary creatures in the ONE set. The manga borderless versions can be found in Draft, set, and collector booster packs and will be available in localized languages.

Phyrexian cards

Elesh Norn Mother of Machines_Phyrexian

Showcasing the Phyrexian language are Phyrexia cards that be found in Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

Borderless concept Praetors

Elesh Norn Mother of Machines_Concept Praetor

Applied to the five Praetors who rule on the plane of Phyrexia, these variations can be found in Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

Step-and-Compleat foil version

Ezuri Stalker of Spheres_Step-and-Compleat Geth Thane of Contracts_Step-and-Compleat

The Step-and-Compleat variations are exclusive to collector booster packs only. Cards that can have the treatment Include Showcase Ichor, Phyrexian, borderless concept Praetor, and borderless manga cards.

Oil Slick foil treatment

Elesh Norn Mother of Machines_Oil-Slick-Raised-Foil_Bundle-Compleat-Edition-Exclusive

All cards with the Oil Slick foil treatment are exclusive to the ONE Compleat bundle. Within each bundle are two Mythic Rare cards and two of each basic land for a total of 10 cards with the Oil Slick foil treatment.

All images via WotC.