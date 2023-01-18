All Limited archetypes and MTG signpost cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

A total of 10 Magic: The Gathering Limited archetypes are in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, with a heavy focus on the Toxic mechanic and Artifacts.

Dual-color archetypes return to the Limited format with Phyrexia: All Will Be One, an MTG set that showcases new and returning mechanics that will have a major impact on Draft and Sealed games. Toxic is the big returning mechanic, using Poison counters to end games or provide additional value throughout the stages of a game through the new Corrupted mechanic. And the Proliferate mechanic returns as well, synergizing with all counters, while For Mirrodin! Incorporates Equipment into the mix.

A majority of the ONE returning and new mechanics are evenly distributed between all five colors, with For Mirrodin! being found in the colors Red and White. Because the mechanics are spread throughout each of the colors, players will find that the ONE archetypes rely upon traditional Limited strategies in conjunction with the Toxic mechanic.

What are the Limited Draft archetypes in ONE?

The 10 ONE Draft archetypes were first announced after the debut stream during MTGWeekly by game designer Andrew Brown. Each of the Limited Draft archetypes is an approximation as the Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season has just begun and the list from Brown wasn’t official.

White/Blue (WU) : Artifact Control

Blue/Black (UB) : Corrupted

Black/Red (BR) : Sacrifice with Artifacts and creatures

Red/Green (RG) : Oil counters

Green/White (GW) : Go-wide synergies and Toxic

White/Black (WB) : Toxic and Corrupted synergies

Blue/Red (UR) : Instant and Sorcery matters with Oil counters

Black/Green (BG) : Toxic and Reanimation synergies

Red/White (RW) : Aggro Equipment

Green/Blue (GU): Stompy Toxic and ramp

What are the Limited Draft signpost cards in ONE?

At the time of writing, only a few ONE signpost cards have been revealed through spoilers. Updates will take place after the gold signpost cards have been previewed. In addition to the 10 Uncommon Dual-colored signposts, there are also 10 Dual-color Rare legendaries within the ONE set that synergize with the Draft archetypes as well.