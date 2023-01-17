All Phyrexia: All Will Be One mechanics explained

The invasion of the Multiverse has begun and here are the Magic: The Gathering mechanics players can use to their advantage from Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

The newest Standard-legal MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE), contains multiple forms of counters that synergize with the returning Proliferate mechanic. Counters include Poison through the Toxic mechanic, along with Oil counters that represent the Phyrexian oil. Equipment in ONE can attach to a created token upon entering the battlefield through For Mirrodin! and players can use Poison counters to their advantage, even if an opponent doesn’t have 10 accumulated.

Here’s every MTG mechanic in Phyrexia: All Will Be One and how it works.

Toxic Poison counters

Toxic returns to Standard as an MTG mechanic in ONE, applying Poison counters to an opponent when a creature with Toxic deals combat damage. The damage applied to an opponent’s life total is reduced with the combat damage and the number of Poison counters applied is determined by the number next to Toxic in that creature’s text box.

Paladin of Predation | Image via WotC

Paladin of Predation, for example, deals six damage via its power and applies six Poison counters to an opponent upon dealing direct damage through the Toxic mechanic.

Corrupted

Corrupted is a new MTG mechanic in ONE that adds value to Poison counters. Upon an opponent having 10 Poison counters, the game is ended. The Corrupted mechanic allows permanents to have additional effects that become active with an opponent having three or more Poison counters attached to them.

Skrelvs Hive | Image via WotC

The Corrupted mechanic symbolizes the power of the Phyrexians, adding value to cards like Skrelv’s Hive in that creatures you control with Toxic gain Lifelink when an opponent has three or more Poison counters attached to them.

Oil counters

Oil counters in ONE provide advantages to individual cards throughout the set, meant to represent the Phyrexian Oil.

Urabrasks Forge | Image via WotC

Urabrask’s Forge, for example, creates an X/1 Phyrexian horror token at the beginning of combat in addition to placing an Oil counter on the Artifact. The token’s power is equal to the number of Oil counters on Urabrask’s Forge.

Proliferate

Proliferate is a returning MTG mechanic that adds an additional counter to a permanent that already has a counter on it. An Artifact like Urabrask’s Forge can gain an additional Oil counter through Proliferate but it can’t gain any other type of counter as the mechanic only increases the number of an existing counter.

Experimental Augury | Image via WotC

Players can use Proliferate to increase a planeswalker loyalty counter by one or to increase Poison counters that are on an opponent.

Venser Corpse Puppet | Image via WotC

Other cards in ONE can also benefit through the Proliferate mechanic, like Venser, Corpse Puppet, a Phyrexian zombie wizard who offers one of two options to its controller upon Proliferation.

For Mirrodin!

The For Mirrodin! mechanic is a returning mechanic to Magic, directly tied to Equipment. Most cards with the mechanic are in colors like Red and White but there are others like Blade of Shared Souls that are in Blue.

Blade of Shared Souls | Image via WotC

Upon entering the battlefield, For Mirrodin! creates a 2/2 Red rebel creature token that has the Artifact Equipment directly attach to it without having to pay an Equip cost. Equipment with the For Mirrodin! mechanic can get moved to other creatures, but the Equip cost must get paid.

Compleated

Compleated is a term applied to planeswalkers in ONE but is also associated with any card that uses Phyrexian mana.

Nissa, Ascended Animist | Image via WotC

Players can opt to pay two life or use the mana color represented by the Phyrexian symbol when casting anything with Phyrexian mana. Planeswalkers who are cast with Phyrexian mana enter the battlefield with two fewer loyalty counters on them.

Ward and Protection

Ward is a returning MTG mechanic that protects a creature, by forcing an opponent to pay a Ward cost upon removing the creature from the battlefield with a targeted spell. And Protection can provide permanents protection from a specific MTG color, or even multicolor spells and creatures.