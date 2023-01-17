All MTG basic lands and variations in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Discover multiple variations of basic lands in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One MTG set.

Wizards of the Coast has tapped several Magic: The Gathering artists in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, showcasing variations of the mana on the former plane of Mirrodin.

Scheduled to become available through tabletop at prerelease events that begin on Friday, Feb. 3, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set contains multiple variations of basic and Dual-color lands. Each of the set’s new variations showcases an aspect of Phyrexian life, from Oil Slick raised foils to Panorama full-art basic lands that feature the plane’s suns bending to the will of Phyrexian Praetor monuments.

Panorama full-art basic lands

Red Urabrask full-art Panorama Blue Jin-Gitaxis full-art Panorama White Elesh Norn full-art P{anorama Green Vorinclex full-art Panorama Black Sheoldred full-art Panorama

Illustrated by Alayna Danner, the Panorama ONE full-art basic lands encapture how the plane’s suns answer Phyrexians and their monuments that have been built on the outer layer of the plane’s surface. The Panorama full-art basic lands in ONE can be found in Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

Dual-color lands

WU borderless extended art lands GB borderless extended art lands UB borderless extended art lands RG borderless extended art lands BR borderless extended art lands

Dual-color Fastlands return through ONE, showcasing regular and borderless extended-art versions. There are only five two-color lands in the MTG colors WU, UB, RG, BG, and GW. The regular and borderless extended-art Dual-lands in ONE can be found in Draft, set, and collector booster packs.

Phyrexian lands

Phyrexian White Phyrexian Blue Phyrexian Black Phyrexian Red Phyrexian Green

There are a total of five Phyrexian borderless basic lands, showcasing the Phyrexian language and art styles that align with each of the five Praetors. The Phyrexian borderless basic lands can be found in ONE set and collector booster packs.

Oil Slick raised foil basic lands

Exclusive to the Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat bundle are five basic lands with an Oil Slick raised foil treatment.

