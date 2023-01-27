Best MTG Proliferate All Will Be One Limited Draft cards

Tainted Observer Contagious Vorrac Cankerbloom Experimental Augury Thirsting Roots

Proliferate returns to Magic: The Gathering Limited through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring a total of 33 cards that have synergies with the mechanic.

There are two MTG mechanics that use counters within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set which synergize directly with Proliferate: Oil counters and Toxic. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic within the set that provides additional effects and abilities, and there are six cards that add more counters outside of the ones that have the Proliferate mechanic. Toxic applies Poison counters to your opponent, which synergizes with the Corrupted mechanic that requires an opponent to have at least three Poison counters.

Within the ONE set, there are 33 cards that synergize with Proliferate, spread among four of the five MTG colors

Green: 12

Black: Nine

Red: Two

Blue: 13

Colorless: One

White: Zero

How the MTG Proliferate mechanic works

The MTG mechanic Proliferate increases a counter by one on a permanent or opponent, as long as there is already an existing counter. An opponent with two Poison counters will get increased to three upon Proliferate targeting the Poison counter but a creature with a +1/+1 counter can’t get an Oil counter added through Proliferate.

Honorable mentions with Proliferate for ONE Limited format

Rare and Mythic Rare cards aren’t included in the best, as they typically are some of the best cards due to their rarity. There are a couple of Common and Uncommon rarity cards worth mentioning, though, that didn’t make the cut but are still playable.

Blightbelly Rat Voidwing Hybrid Scheming Aspirant

Blightbelly Rat is an early-game two-drop chump blocker with 2/2 stats and Toxic one. When it dies, instead of creating another body, it Proliferates. Voidwing Hybrid is the gold signpost Uncommon for ONE Limited in the UB archetype that doesn’t have Proliferate but benefits from it by getting returned from the graveyard to hand upon the Proliferate mechanic triggering. And Scheming Aspirant is a cute two-drop in Black that also benefits from the mechanic, draining and gaining life upon Proliferate triggering.

The color Blue also has several cards that are typically printed in each MTG set that have the added bonus of Proliferate, from Serum Snare that returns a target permanent to its owner’s hand to Mesmerizing Dose, which permanently taps down an opponent’s creature.

Best low-rarity ONE Proliferate cards for Limited

Cards that are considered the best typically have one or more of the following perks: low mana cost, versatility, a value that can get used at any point of a game, and repeated value. Of the 33 ONE cards that synergize with the Proliferate mechanic, five meet the conditions.

Thirsting Roots

Thirsting Roots

Thirsting Roots is a one-drop Sorcery spell in Green that offers players one of two options. Players can either search for a basic land and put it into hand or Proliferate. The flexibility with Thirsting Roots in conjunction with its low mana cost makes it an ideal Common to include in any deck that uses counters.

Experimental Augury

Experimental Augury

Similar to the Blue ONE cards mentioned in the honorable mentions, Experimental Augury is an Instant two-drop spell that provides card advantage. It stands out from the rest in that it also Proliferates while still only costing 1U to cast. Within any deck running Blue, Experimental Augury is an auto-include spell. The Instant is also a great card in the UR spells matters ONE Draft archetype.

Cankerbloom

Cankerbloom

Cankerbloom is a vanilla two-drop in Green with 3/2 stats that has three additional abilities that can activate upon paying one mana of any color and sacrificing the Phyrexian fungus. It can either destroy an Enchantment or an Artifact, and the third option is to Proliferate. Cankerbloom provides a bunch of versatility and is packed with value, and the sacrifice can take place at Instant speed.

Contagious Vorrac

Contagious Vorrac

Three-drop 3/3 creatures are common in an MTG set but Contagious Vorrac stands out as it can provide mana fixing upon entering the battlefield. The Phyrexian beast also has another option to Proliferate upon ETB instead, should you whiff on finding lands or don’t need lands.

Tainted Observer

Tainted Observer

Tainted Oberserver is the gold signpost card for the ONE Limited Draft UG archetype, having Flying and Toxic one. Upon another creature you control enters the battlefield, players can pay two mana of any color to Proliferate.

Having the option to Proliferate at a cost of only two mana is solid, especially during the later stages of a game when players can opt to Proliferate every time a creature enters the battlefield (this includes tokens).