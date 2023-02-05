Best Limited Draft archetypes in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Here's the top MTG cards to pick for each archetype, and how to play them.

A return to the plane of Phyrexia, formerly known as Mirrodin, has created a wild west Magic: The Gathering Limited Draft meta within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set.

Tapping into the flavor of a Phyrexian war, Wizards of the Coast brought back a revised version of Poison counters through the Toxic mechanic along with Proliferate to increase those Poison counters on your opponent. Other mechanics in the set include For Mirrodin! and Oil counters, of which both are sub-mechanics and are difficult to build solely around.

Related: All Limited archetypes and MTG signpost cards in Phyrexia: All Will Be One

In total, there are 10 archetypes designed to synergize the ONE mechanics. The color Black is strong in removal spells, along with the Toxic and Corrupted mechanics. Both White and Red are aggressive while having synergies with Toxic and Oil counters. Blue and Green both synergize with the Proliferate mechanic but are also different in that Blue has a Control design whereas Green leans into Toxic and big creatures.

The ONE set also contains a large number of Rare and Mythic Rare bombs, which include Praetors from previous Standard-legal MTG sets. These should pull players into a specific color and possibly a ONE Draft archetype. Players can also choose to splash a third color to slot in their Rare or Mythic Rare bomb through a variety of lands—and the color Green contains a large number of spells and creatures that can mana fix.

Best meta archetypes in All Will Be One Draft

Following the MTG Arena Early Access event, the ONE Draft meta has an aggressive gameplay style. Midrange builds suffered the most, while bomb-heavy decks with synergistic support and Aggro builds dominated throughout the event. It’s possible the Draft meta may shift once the set releases digitally on MTG Arena, and updates will get applied over the coming weeks. For now, however, the ONE Draft meta is all about combat damage pressure in conjunction with Poison counters

WR Aggro All Will Be One Draft archetype

The White and Red two-color Draft archetype is a staple Aggro build in most Magic sets. While the archetype has underperformed in recent sets, WR slots right into the aggressive play strategies within ONE Draft. Bladehold War-Whip is the gold signpost for the archetype, a three-drop Artifact Equipment with For Mirrodin! but Equipment is more of a splash than the focus.

Top Aggro cards to build around in the WR archetype include the gold signpost as it’s a decent Equipment splash, along with Bladed Ambassador, Duelist of Deep Faith, Leonin Lightbringer, Magmatic Sprinter, Forgehammer Centurion, and Free from Flesh.

Bladed Ambassador Duelist of Deep Faith Leonin Lightbringer Magmatic Sprinter Forgehammer Centurion Free from Flesh

The color Red showcases the most Oil counter synergy which works well with White cards like Bladed Ambassador. Keeping Oil counters on the Phyrexian soldier maintains constant pressure on your opponent. Picking up Oil counter enablers like Churning Reservoir in addition to Free from Flesh and Magmatic Sprinter helps ensure cards like Forghammer Centurion and Bladed Ambassador are swinging for damage every turn possible.

Equipment to splash into the build includes Bladehold War-Whip, along with Hexgold Halberd, Barbed Batterfist, and Hexgold Hoverwings as a top-end finisher.

Ossification Planar Disruption Annex Sentry Rebel Salvo Hexgold Slash

Removal is solid within the WR Draft archetype, with the color White containing two of the best low-rarity removal cards in the ONE set. Ossification and Planar Disruption are cheap Enchantment Aura removal spells that can take out bombs, while Annex Sentry can take out pesky tokens and creatures with a mana value of three or less. Meanwhile, Red features spells like Rebel Salvo and Hexgold Slash.

The RW Aggro ONE archetype wants to end games quickly. Both the Red and White Skullbombs can provide card draw with an upside while also triggering Artifact synergy in White. But there are times games will run long. Atraxa’s Skitterfang can provide necessary evasion and life gain while Resistance Skywarden is a solid top-end finisher that costs five mana. If Equipment is a main theme within your build, then Oxidda Finisher is the better top-end Red creature.

WG Toxic All Will Be One Draft archetype

Infect through Poison counters returns in the ONE set, with the MTG colors White and Green leading the way to a Toxic victory. Fitting in with the aggressive nature of the set, both colors provide early-game pressure and Poison counters that can hit up to 10 counters in total to end games through the returning mechanic Proliferate. Players can also opt to run mana-fixing cards and lands like Copperline Gorge, Mirrex, and Terramorphic Expanse to splash Red.

Slaughter Singer Charge of the Mites Flensing Raptor Plague Nurse Viral Spawning

The gold signpost for the WG archetype in ONE is Slaughter Singer, a two-drop 2/2 with Toxic two that pumps other attacking creatures with Toxic by +1/+1. With mites on the battlefield, 1/1 tokens that can’t block, and have Toxic one, Slaughter Singer can apply a massive amount of pressure to an opponent through combat damage and Toxic damage. Cards that support this strategy are Charge of the Mites, Duelist of Deep Faith, Flensing Raptor, Plague Nurse, and Viral Spawning.

Green also has ways to apply Poison counters through combat tricks, removal, and modal spells with an option to Proliferate. Tyvar’s Stand might be the best ONE combat trick in the set, providing Hexproof and Indestructible for only one Green mana at Instant speed—with the option to pump the creature’s stats through “X” paid mana. Thirsting Roots can find a basic land or Proliferate for only one mana, and Infectious Bite is a solid removal spell that also gives an opponent a Poison Counter.

Other such options include Ossification, Planar Disruption, Cankerbloom, and Annex Sentry. Contagious Vorrac is a solid three-drop that can find a basic land or Proliferate upon entering the battlefield, along with the Sorcery spell Expand the Sphere.

Tyvar’s Stand Infectious Bite Thirsting Roots Cankerbloom

The WG archetype has an aggressive structure but can also get built as a hybrid Aggro/Midrange build. Noxious Assault is a bomb five-drop Sorcery spell that pumps all creatures +2/+2 while applying a Poison counter to the opponent for each attacking creature that gets blocked. Apostle of Invasion is a powerful six-drop Flyer that gains Double Strike through Corrupted getting activated. And Venomous Brutalizer is a solid four-drop 4/4 with Toxic three that has the option upon entering the battlefield to Proliferate for an additional kicker of 1G.

UB Proliferate All Will Be One Draft archetype

The Dimir archetype in ONE Draft is the Control build of the set. It performs well against other Midrange builds but an aggressive deck in a best-of-one format will rip it shreds. Splashing Green is a viable option with the UB Proliferate build for either best-of-one or best-of-three formats, gaining additional Proliferate and removal options if the mana fixing is available.

Voidwing Hybrid Scheming Aspirant

Voidwing Hybrid is the gold signpost for the UB archetype in ONE Draft, synergizing with the Proliferate mechanic while also having Toxic one on a 2/1 body with Flying. By splashing Green, players have more Proliferate options in addition to the Control strategies that UB was designed around.

The best UB Proliferate cards are Experimental Augury, Mesmerizing Dose, Serum Snare, Thrummingbird, Blightbelly Rat, and Whisper of the Dross. Green cards to consider splashing are Tyvar’s Stand, Thirsting Roots, Contagious Vorrac, and Cankerbloom. If you’re splashing Green for Proliferate strategies, Scheming Aspirant is another card that benefits from the mechanic and should pull players into the ONE archetype.

Experimental Augury Mesmerizing Dose Serum Snare Thrummingbird Blightbelly Rat Blightbelly Rat

There is a good balance of Toxic and Corrupted synergies within the color Black. Players aren’t trying to finish an opponent off with 10 Poison counters, but instead, apply at least three to activate Corrupted. Ravenous Necrotian is a solid four-drop 6/6 when Corruped is activated. Nimraiser Paladin has a solid body with Toxic two and can return a low-cost creature from the graveyard to hand upon entering the battlefield.

Creatures to help get those early Poison counters applied are Bilious Skullweller, Blightbelly Rat, and Pestilent Syphoner. The UB build gets a boost in power once Corrupted is activated. It then uses Control and Proliferate to end the game through 10 Poison counters.

Playing the UB archetype is all about removal and control, keeping your opponent at a disadvantage. Black is packed with good removal spells, from Drown in Ichor (which can also Proliferate), Anoint with Affliction, and Sheoldred’s Edict. The color Blue also has strong removal tools through cards like Tamiyo’s Immobilizer, Serum Snare, Distorted Curiosity, and Chrome Prowler.

All images via WotC.