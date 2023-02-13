How to watch MTG Pro Tour Phyrexia Philadelphia

The first tabletop Magic: The Gathering tournament since 2020 returns through the Phyrexia Pro Tour in Philadelphia, showcasing almost 250 of the best players from around the globe.

Tabletop MTG tournaments were put on hold in 2020, with the Magic World Championship XXVI being the last tabletop tournament to get played before the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. A major rework was applied to tabletop organized play and competitive digital tournaments heading into the 2022-2023 Magic season with the first Pro Tour tabletop tournament taking place in Philadelphia at the Phyrexia MagicCon.

Broadcast for the MTG Pro Tour in Philidelphia

Image via WotC

The Pro Tour Philidelphia runs from Feb. 17 to 19, with a broadcast taking place during all three days of competition through Twitch. Days one and two kick off at 10am CT, and day three starts at 8am CT.

Casting the tournament are Maria Bartholdi, Paul Cheon, Cedric Phillips, Eilidh Lonie, Marshall Sutcliffe, Mani DaVoudi, and Corey Baumeister.

How did MTG players qualify for the Phyrexia Pro Tour?

Photo via DreamHack and WotC

Outlined in the new organized play rules, MTG players have a variety of paths that can lead to an invite at one of three Pro Tours taking place during the 2022-2023 season.

The top four players from the MTG World Championship XXVIII earned invites to all three Pro Tour tournaments during the 2022-2023 season.

Players who finished 9-6 or better at the SNC Championship in May 2022

Top finishers at Regional Championships.

Earning seven wins during day two of an MTG Arena Qualifier Weekend

Magic Online Regional Championships and the top eight from the MTGO Champions Showcase

A total of 64 bonus invites for Regional Championships during the 2022-2023 season to start the system.

Each Magic Hall of Fame member gains one invite per season.

What are the MTG formats at Pro Tour Phyrexia?

Image via WotC

The best Magic players from around the globe will gather in Philidelphia for the first Pro Tour of the 2022-2023 season. Players will compete in two formats: Draft and Pioneer Constructed. Any player who reaches a total of 12 match wins during the first two days automatically advances to the top-eight playoff bracket on day three.

Draft rounds will take place on days one and two, featuring the new MTG set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One. A total of three rounds of ONE Limited Draft will get played each of the first two days, followed by Pioneer Constructed. Only Pioneer Constructed will get played during the top-eight playoff bracket.

Day one will feature rounds one to eight while day two showcases the final Swiss rounds of nine to 16. Day three gameplay is solely Pioneer Constructed in a best three out of five games for each round of the playoff bracket.

Players who finish with a record of 12-4 or better at the Pro Tour Philidelphia earn a direct invite to the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship. Match points also matter as the top 32 players with the highest adjusted match points from the season will also earn invites to Worlds.