Magic World Championship XXVI Draft and day one standings

A total of $1 million is on the line and bragging rights for the best MTG player of 2019 at this weekend’s Magic World Championship.

Magic World Championship XXVI technically started yesterday with the paper portion of Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft. Once completed, players submitted their draft decks to be uploaded into MTG Arena. But there was still prerecorded coverage of the paper draft from yesterday.

The THB Booster Draft was broken into two drafting pods consisting of eight players each.

Pod one

Autumn Burchett: White/Blue

Thoralf Severin: Esper

Ondřej Stráský: Mono-Red

Márcio Carvalho: Black/Green

Sebastián Pozzo Jund

Gabriel “Yellowhat” Nassif: Blue/White

Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski: Black/Red

Seth Manfield: Green/White

Pod two

Javier Dominguez: Black/Green

Eli Loveman: Green/White

Matias Leveratto: Red/Green

Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: Four-Color

Chris Kvartek: Green/Blue

Raphaël Lévy: Black/Blue

Andrea Mengucci: White/Black

Paulo Vitor Damo “PVDDR” da Rosa: Red/White

Prior to match play today, Andrea Mengucci had already suffered a game loss due to an error on his part upon submitting his THB Booster Draft decklist.

Players who have a 2-0 record advance to the winners group, and after two rounds, four players are automatically moving on to day two.

Chris Kvartek

Seth Manfield

Márcio Carvalho

PVDDR

Players who finished the first two rounds 1-1 moved on to a third round of THB Booster Draft. Those who win will advance to the winners group while the losers will end up in the elimination group.

Gabriel Nassif

Javier Dominguez

Autumn Burchett

Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski

Ondřej Stráský

Eli Loveman

Competitors with 0-2 records were placed in the elimination group, too.

Andrea Mengucci

Sebastian Pozzo

Related: Here’s a Magic World Championship guide for each day of competitive play

This article will be updated throughout today, following each round’s match play at Magic World Championship XXVI.