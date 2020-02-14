Magic World Championship XXVI Draft and day one standings

A total of $1 million is on the line and bragging rights for the best MTG player of 2019 at this weekend’s Magic World Championship.
Magic World Championship XXVI technically started yesterday with the paper portion of Theros: Beyond Death Booster Draft. Once completed, players submitted their draft decks to be uploaded into MTG Arena. But there was still prerecorded coverage of the paper draft from yesterday.
The THB Booster Draft was broken into two drafting pods consisting of eight players each.
Pod one
- Autumn Burchett: White/Blue
- Thoralf Severin: Esper
- Ondřej Stráský: Mono-Red
- Márcio Carvalho: Black/Green
- Sebastián Pozzo Jund
- Gabriel “Yellowhat” Nassif: Blue/White
- Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski: Black/Red
- Seth Manfield: Green/White
Pod two
- Javier Dominguez: Black/Green
- Eli Loveman: Green/White
- Matias Leveratto: Red/Green
- Jean-Emmanuel Depraz: Four-Color
- Chris Kvartek: Green/Blue
- Raphaël Lévy: Black/Blue
- Andrea Mengucci: White/Black
- Paulo Vitor Damo “PVDDR” da Rosa: Red/White
Prior to match play today, Andrea Mengucci had already suffered a game loss due to an error on his part upon submitting his THB Booster Draft decklist.
Players who have a 2-0 record advance to the winners group, and after two rounds, four players are automatically moving on to day two.
- Chris Kvartek
- Seth Manfield
- Márcio Carvalho
- PVDDR
Players who finished the first two rounds 1-1 moved on to a third round of THB Booster Draft. Those who win will advance to the winners group while the losers will end up in the elimination group.
- Gabriel Nassif
- Javier Dominguez
- Autumn Burchett
- Piotr “Kanister” Głogowski
- Ondřej Stráský
- Eli Loveman
Competitors with 0-2 records were placed in the elimination group, too.
- Andrea Mengucci
- Sebastian Pozzo
Related: Here’s a Magic World Championship guide for each day of competitive play
This article will be updated throughout today, following each round’s match play at Magic World Championship XXVI.