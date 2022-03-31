Everything about MTG organized play 2022-2023 season and Premier Play system

A new Magic: The Gathering Premier Play system has been introduced by Wizards of the Coast for the 2022-2023 season, showcasing competitive tabletop and digital paths to the Pro Tour and World Championship.

Competitive tabletop Magic returns via the 2022-2023 season. The new premier play system from WotC will feature tabletop Regional Championship qualifiers, Regional Championships, Pro Tour tournaments, and the MTG World Championship. Regional organizers will handle broadcasts at the regional level and WotC will provide broadcasts for Pro Tour events and the Magic World Championship.

Digital paths toward high-level tournaments like the Pro Tour and the World Championship will still exist via Magic Online and MTG Arena. But the Pro Tour and World Championship will be played via tabletop moving forward and not on Magic digital platforms.

The Premier Play system will not get overhauled during a Magic season and any problems that arise will get resolved right away by WotC. Qualifiers at a regional level will start around July 2 and the first PT will take place in early 2023.

MTG tabletop Premier Play system

The path toward competitive organized MTG tabletop play has been simplified by WotC. At the most basic level, players will compete at local games stores and Regional Qualifiers to earn an invite to a Regional Championship. At a Regional Championship, players can earn an invite to the Pro Tour, competing against the best MTG players from a total of 11 regions and potentially advancing to the 2022-2023 Magic World Championship.

Regional MTG organized play

Everything that takes place on a regional level is managed by regional organizers and not WotC. Each region will contain a pathway starting at WPN stores that feeds into that region’s Regional Championship. The first regional qualifiers are expected to start around July 2. There are a total of 11 regions that will showcase a Regional Championship and manage regional play.

United States : DreamHack

: DreamHack Canada : Face to Face

: Face to Face Europe/Middle East/Africa : Legacy

: Legacy Australia/New Zealand : Good Games

: Good Games China : Beijing Kadou Culture

: Beijing Kadou Culture Japan/Korea : Big Magic

: Big Magic Southeast Asia : Oracle Events

: Oracle Events Taiwan : Game Square

: Game Square Brazil : City Class Games

: City Class Games Mexico/Central America/Caribbean : Yellow Rabbit

: Yellow Rabbit South America: Magic Sur

Regional Championships are the way to qualify to compete at a Magic Pro Tour event. There are a total of three cycles at the regional level, each providing an invite to the next Pro Tour. The winner of a Regional Championship earns a direct invite to the MTG World Championship. Players who finish second at a larger Regional Championship (U.S., EMEA, JP/Korea) will also earn a direct invite to the World Championship.

Qualifying events that feed into a Regional Championship will take place at the same time on a global level, featuring pathways via WPN stores and individual qualifier events by that specific region. All Regional Championships will take place during a predetermined four-week window and the structure of these events may differ from region to region based on market size/attendance.

Despite some regional differences, WotC has implemented details that are consistent across all regional events.

Regional Championship tournaments will last one to two days based on event size.

Players can participate in Last Chance Qualifiers held on Friday and an Open Qualifier for the next Regional Championship will get held on Sunday.

In total, a Regional Championship and additional events will take place over the course of three days.

In addition to a region’s qualifying system, players can earn an invite to a Regional Championship via four other methods.

Being qualified for the Pro Tour at the time of a Regional Championship taking place

Magic Online: TBA

MTG Arena: TBA

Ancillary events

For the 2022-2023 MTG season only, select players will earn an invite to one Regional Championship. This includes all Magic Pro League and Rivals League members, all Challengers who competed in the 2022 World Championship, and the top-16 Challengers from the 2021-2022 World Championship points standings who were not invited to the 2022 MTG World Championship.

Regional MTG promo cards

Promo cards will get offered to all players who participate in regional WPN qualifiers and Regional Championships.

First WPN regional cycle

WPN participation promo card: Lava Spike

WPN top finishers promo card: Non-foil Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx

WPN Regional Championship invitations: Foil Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx

Regional Championships

Participants: Non-foil Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

Top finishers: Foil Teferi, Hero of Dominaria

MTG Pro Tour

A total of three Pro Tours are scheduled for the 2022-2023 MTG season, with all three taking place in 2023. Each Pro Tour will showcase around 300 players, a total prize pool of $500,000, and feature tabletop gameplay via a variety of Magic formats. All PT events are run by WotC and not the regional organizers.

Similar to tabletop tournaments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Tour events will take place over the course of three days and showcase a total of 16 Swiss rounds that cuts into the top eight. Each Pro Tour will have a split format via Limited Draft and Constructed. The first Pro Tour in 2023 will get played via the Pioneer format and the other two PTs will showcase the MTG formats Standard and Modern. All three Pro Tour events will have a WotC broadcast.

Qualifying for a Pro Tour

Players can qualify to compete at a Pro Tour event via the Regional Championships. For the 2022-2023 season, there are additional invites getting offered to a variety of players.

The top four players from the MTG World Championship XXVIII will receive invites to all three PT tournaments during the 2022-2023 season.

The top eight players from the MTG World Championship XXIX will receive invites to all three PT tournaments for the 2023-2024 season.

Players who place 9-7 or better at the first two PT tournaments of the 2022-2023 season.

Players who finish 9-6 or better at the SNC Championship in May will qualify for the first Pro Tour tournament.

Top finishers at Regional Championships.

A total of 64 bonus invites for Regional Championships during the 2022-2023 season to start the system.

Each Magic Hall of Fame member gains one invite per season.

Players who make it to a Pro Tour can earn invites toward future PT events via adjusted match points. Digital paths to a Pro Tour will also exist. A total of eight players from the Magic Online Champions Showcase will earn an invite to the next PT. And a specific pathway via MTG Arena is scheduled to get announced toward the end of April.

MTG World Championship XXIX

The 2022-2023 Magic season will contain a World Championship played via tabletop that will take place during the second half of 2023. Worlds will have a total $1 million prize pool and feature around 128 competitors who have qualified in a variety of ways.

Four players from MTG World Championship XXVIII.

All players who finish with a 12-4 record or better at a Pro Tour during the 2022-2023 season.

The top 32 players who have the highest adjusted match points throughout the 2022-2023 season.

All players tied at 32 via adjusted match points.

Pathways via Magic Online and MTG Arena that have yet to be announced.

Winner of a Regional Championship.

Second-place finishers at a Regional Championship via select regions (U.S., EMEA, JP/Korea).

Updates to digital MTG Premier Play pathways will occur following the release of information via WotC.