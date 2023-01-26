Best MTG low-rarity removal spells for ONE Draft and Prerelease Sealed

Ossification Planar Disruption Bring the Ending Mesmerizing Dose Serum Snare Anoint with Affliction Sheoldred’s Edict Rebel Salvo Volt Charge Cankerbloom Infectious Bite

Wizards of the Coast is continuing to expand Magic: The Gathering design through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing multiple staple removal cards with an added effect that synergizes with themes in that color.

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One set is packed full of removal spells at all rarities, but especially at lower rarities for formats like Limited. In addition to a large number of removal spells, WotC has also added effects to staple cards that typically show up in sets. The Black removal spell Drown in Ichor, for example, gives a creature -4/-4 until the end of turn at Sorcery speed and a cost of 1B. In addition, the spell also has the Proliferate mechanic.

Other honorable mentions include Vanish into Eternity, a three-drop Instant spell in White that exiles a nonland permanent. It also has the option to spend three more mana to exile a target creature. Similar to Brutal Cathar, Annex Sentry exiles an Artifact or creature with a mana value of three or less upon entering the battlefield. And Hexgold Slash in Red deals two damage to a target creature and four damage if the creature has Toxic.

From Instant speed to Enchantment Aura’s, here are the 11 best low-rarity Phyrexia: All Will Be One removal spells for Draft and Sealed gameplay.

Ossification

Ossification is a solid early Draft pick, able to exile a creature or planeswalker, which matters in the ONE Limited format since there are 10 planeswalkers in the set.

Ossification

The Enchantment Aura can only get cast at Sorcery speed, but it enchants a basic land, making it nearly impossible to remove in a Limited format. Exile is also a big deal since it prevents Death triggers from activating.

Planar Disruption

Planar Disruption doesn’t destroy or exile, but rather it pacifies. What has this Enchantment Aura stand out in ONE is that it can pacify a planeswalker, in addition to Artifacts and creatures.

Planar Disruption

In a Limited format, Planar Disruption essentially takes the card it enchants out of the game without technically removing it. And because it can also target planeswalkers and Artifacts, the value of the Enchantment is higher than normal within the ONE Limited format.

Bring the Ending

Counterspells are a staple within the color Blue, and Bring the Ending is a flexible Instant speed spell worth drafting. It can counter any target spell during the early game unless the controller of the spell pays two mana of any color.

Bring the Ending

During the late game, when the initial effect often becomes worthless, Bring the Ending will still counter the spell if an opponent has three or more Poison counters—at a cost of only two mana.

Mesmerizing Dose

Tapping down creatures is another staple removal spell in Blue, with Mesmerizing Dose taking it a step further through Proliferate. The colors Red and Blue are packed with Oil counters and the UR spells matter archetype looks strong in ONE.

Mesmerizing Dose

Mesmerizing Dose removes a threat while pumping up loyalty counters on planeswalkers and increasing Oil counters or Poison counters through Proliferate. The only downside is that the Enchantment Aura costs 1UU.

Serum Snare

The two-drop Blue Instant Serum Snare is essentially a Fading hope with Proliferate. It costs one more mana to cast when compared to Fading Hope but can still stall and disrupt while also having the added benefit of Proliferate.

Serum Snare

Only certain Control decks should prioritize more than one copy of Serum Snare as the Instant spell can end up as a dead card if it doesn’t have a target with a mana value of three or less. Decks that focus on ONE counters should potentially prioritize the Blue Instant speed spell as well.

Anoint with Affliction

Anoint with Affliction is a two-drop Black Instant speed spell with Corrupted. It exiles a target creature with a mana value of three or less.

Anoint with Affliction

And if the opponent has three or more Poison counters, which is easy to accomplish in the color Black, then Anoint with Affliction exiles any target creature.

Sheoldred’s Edict

Sheoldred’s Edict is an Instant speed modal spell in Black that offers players one of three options at a cost of 1B. All three options are solid, removing either a nontoken creature, token creature, or planeswalker through forced sacrifice.

Sheoldred’s Edict

The downside to Sheldred’s Edict is that the opponent gets to choose the sacrifice. If they have multiple creatures on the battlefield and you choose that option, they can pick the least-impactful creature to get rid of. Sheldred’s Edict is at its best during the early game when opponents only have one option available to sacrifice.

Rebel Salvo

Rebel Salvo is a unique Instant removal spell in Red that has Affinity for Equipment. Even at the full cost of 2R, the spell is worth grabbing in a Draft since it deals five damage to a target creature or planeswalker while also removing Indestructible from that permanent until the end of the turn.

Rebel Salvo

The Indestructible keyword is splashed throughout the ONE set, where it is typically powerful in a Limited format. Any reduction of cost through Affinity for Equipment is nice but not necessary when deciding to use Reble Salvo as a top form of removal.

Volt Charge

First printed in New Phyrexia, Volt Charge is a reprint with a cost of 2R at Instant speed that deals three damage to any target.

Volt Charge

The cost is high but the spell will hit a majority of relevant targets in a Limited format. It also has the mechanic Proliferate, which can increase Oil counters and other counter strategies.

Cankerbloom

Cankerbloom is a creature that, upon sacrificing itself, can destroy an Enchantment or Artifact. The Phyrexian fungus also has the option to Proliferate, providing a massive amount of value within a Limited format.

Cankerbloom

Creatures that can sacrifice themselves as a form of removal are of high priority in a Limited format. And since many of the White and Blue removal spells are Enchantments, the fungus works as anti-removal as well.

Infectious Bite

Bites are typically always better than a fight spell in a Limited format, and Infectious Bite is worth grabbing since it gives an opponent a Poison counter.

Infectious Bite

The Toxic mechanic in ONE is predominantly in the color Green, potentially increasing the value of Infectious Bite within certain builds. But even without Toxic, a bite spell at Instant speed for 1G is worth grabbing at least one copy of.

All images via WotC.