All MTG March of the Machine Limited Archetypes and signpost cards

Marshal of Zhalfir Invasion of Xerex Vertex Paladin Sculpted Perfection Invasion of New Capenna Holy Frazzle-Cannon Stormclaw Rager Invasion of Azgol Ashen Reaper Halo Forager Invasion of Amonkhet Lazotep Convert Botanical Brawler Invasion of Moag Bloomwielder Dryads Rampaging Geoderm Invasion of Ergamon Truga Cliffcharger Joyful Stormsculptor Invasion of Kaladesh Aetherwing, Golden-Scale Flagship Elvish Vatkeeper Invasion of Lorwyn Winnowing Forces Mirror-Shield Hoplite Invasion of Kylem Valor’s Reach Tag Team Mutagen Connoisseur Invasion of Pyrulea Gargantuan Slabhorn

A Multiverse Phyrexian invasion has sparked new designs for the Limited March of the Machine format, from signpost Battle—Siege cards to legendary Rare Magic: The Gathering mashups of legendary creatures.

An epic Multiverse MTG war has been told within the March of the Machine (MOM) set. The MTG Standard-legal set features new mechanics like Battles, Incubate, and Backup, along with returning mechanics like Convoke and Cycling. Battles showcase the Phyrexian invasion taking place across the Multiverse through a total of 36 cards, of which 10 are signpost archetype Battles with a rarity of Uncommon.

There are 10 dual-color archetypes within the MOM set that also have their own gold Uncommon signpost creatures. And in addition to Battles and gold signpost cards with a rarity of Uncommon are five Mythic Rare and 10 Rare legendary mashups. The Mythic Rare cards showcase three color legendary team-ups while the 10 Rare mashups are like an extension of the 10 archetypes within the MOM set.

All 10 two-color MOM Limited archetypes

Like most two-color Limited formats, the archetypes focus on new mechanics within the MOM set, along with tribal themes. The only evergreen archetype that made its way into the Limited format was Black and Red sacrifice. And Graveyard shenanigans are in Blue and Black this time around.

White and Blue (WU) : Knight tribal and Flash

: Knight tribal and Flash White and Black (WB) : Phyrexian tribal

: Phyrexian tribal Black and Red (BR) : Sacrifice

: Sacrifice Blue and Black (UB) : Casting spells from Graveyard

: Casting spells from Graveyard Green and White (GW) : A theme of +1/+1 counters

: A theme of +1/+1 counters Red and Green (RG) : Battles

: Battles Blue and Red (UR) : Convoke

: Convoke Black and Green (BG) : Incubate

: Incubate Red and White (RW) : Backup Aggro

: Backup Aggro Green and Blue (GU): Transformation

All gold signpost MOM Draft archetype cards

Limited players within the MOM set will have multiple options to pick from regarding gold signpost cards. There are 10 Uncommon rarity Battle signposts, 10 Uncommon rarity creature signposts, and 10 Rare gold legendary mashup signpost cards. The legendary team-up gold cards, however, don’t typically synergize directly with archetypes’ theme. Each Uncommon gold signpost card features mechanics and themes that align with a two-color MOM Limited archetype.

White and Blue (WU)

Marshal of Zhalfir Invasion of Xerex Vertex Paladin

The WU archetype has a strong knight tribal theme designed into it. Marshal of Zhalfir is a two-drop lord for knight tribal decks. The other gold signpost cards in WU can support knights but instead, have staple effects and abilities that synergize with the colors Blue and White as a whole.

White and Black (WB)

Sculpted Perfection Invasion of New Capenna Holy Frazzle-Cannon

The colors White and Black in MOM are also tribal-themed, showcasing the Phyrexian creature type. There is also a strong sacrifice theme within the WB archetype as well.

Black and Red (BR)

Stormclaw Rager Invasion of Azgol Ashen Reaper

The main theme within BR is sacrifice. Both colors have solid removal spells and have MOM cards that Incubate as well.

Blue and Black (UB)

Halo Forager Invasion of Amonkhet Lazotep Convert

Casting spells from Graveyard is the main theme for the Blue and Black MOM Draft archetype. Invasion of Amonkhet helps get cards in the graveyard through self-mill strategies while Halo Forager can cast them from the graveyard.

Green and White (GW)

Botanical Brawler Invasion of Moag Bloomwielder Dryads

The Green and White MOM archetype has a theme of +1/+1 counters. Botanical Brawler, the Uncommon gold signpost, scales in power anytime counters are added to a permanent during that turn, synergizing with the Backup mechanic in the set as well.

Red and Green (RG)

Rampaging Geoderm Invasion of Ergamon Truga Cliffcharger

The Red and Green Uncommon signpost Rampaging Geoderm supports having Battles in a player’s deck, granting +1/+1 counters to creatures that attack a Battle. But the color isn’t just about Battles as it’s a Midrange stompy build that has access to card advantage and ramp.

Blue and Red (UR)

Joyful Stormsculptor Invasion of Kaladesh Aetherwing, Golden-Scale Flagship

The colors Blue and Red have a strong Convoke theme within the MOM set. The archetype wants to go wide, reducing the cost of powerful cards in both colors.

Black and Green (BG)

Elvish Vatkeeper Invasion of Lorwyn Winnowing Forces

Incubate is a primary mechanic within the colors Black and Green. The MOM Draft archetype also synergizes with sacrifice, making Red a solid third color to splash.

Red and White (RW)

Mirror-Shield Hoplite Invasion of Kylem Valor’s Reach Tag Team

The colors Red and White synergize with the Backup mechanic while the cards themselves are aggressive. Players who want an Aggro Draft archetype will find what they need in RW.

Green and Blue (GU)

Mutagen Connoisseur Invasion of Pyrulea Gargantuan Slabhorn

There is an abundance of double-face and Transform cards within the MOM set. The Green and Blue Draft archetype is a sub-theme that synergizes with both.