All MTG March of the Machine mechanics explained

Wizards of the Coast has added several new Magic: The Gathering mechanics to the March of the Machine set, making it one of the most epic sets since War of the Spark.

The Phyrexians have invaded the MTG Multiverse, and the designers of March of the Machine want players to feel that when playing with the cards. Beloved legendaries were teamed up together for the set to create that epic feel, along with new mechanics like Battle, Backup, and Incubate. The MOM set also includes returning mechanics like Transform, Prowess, and Convoke.

Battle MOM mechanic

Image via WotC

Leading the charge as the main mechanic within the MOM set is Battle. It’s a card type first and foremost that supports a mechanic. Within the MOM set, the mechanic part, or sub-type of Battle cards, is Siege.

What is Siege?

The rules text for Siege states: “As a Siege enters, choose an opponent to protect it. You and others can attack it. When it’s defeated, exile it, then cast it transformed.”

Siege is the mechanic attached to Battle card types in the MOM set. There are other MTG mechanics (sub-types) the design team is cooking up that will get attached to Battle card types in future Magic sets.

How does Battle—Siege work?

All Battle cards in MOM have some form of an enters-the-battlefield effect on the front side. Defeat the Battle card’s Defense Loyalty counter and the Battle card triggers a leave the battlefield effect that exiles the card. The controller then casts the backside of the Battle card from exile without having to pay a casting cost.

Main Battle mechanic takeaways

Invasion of Fiora Battle | Image via WotC Marchesa Resolute Monarch | Image via WotC Invasion of New Phyrexia | Image via WotC Teferi Akosa of Zhalfir | Image via WotC

Upon a Battle card entering the battlefield, an opponent is chosen to protect the Battle card.

The opponent protecting the Battle card can use counterspells and creatures to block in order for it to not get damaged. But only the protector can prevent damage.

There are spells in MOM that specifically cause damage to a Battle card.

Spells that deal damage to any target can damage a Battle card.

The backside enters the battlefield with summoning sickness.

You as the controller want to attack/defeat your Battle card in order to flip it.

Backup MOM mechanic

Image via WotC

Backup is another new MOM mechanic that symbolizes creatures on an MTG plane working together to fight the Phyrexian invasion. A creature with the Backup mechanic places +1/+1 counters on itself or another target creature. If those counters are put on another creature, that creature then gains the abilities of the creature entering the battlefield with the Backup mechanic until the end of the turn.

Backup: When this creature enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on the target creature. If that’s another creature, it gains the following abilities until the end of the turn.

Boon-Bringer Valkyrie | Image via WotC

A card like Boon-Bringer Valkyrie, for example, has a Backup of one. Upon entering the battlefield, the angel warrior can add one +1/+1 counter to itself or another target creature. If added to another creature, that creature then gains Flying, First Strike, and Lifelink until the end of that turn.

Backup is a neat mechanic that allows players to use powerful keywords from a creature entering the battlefield on another creature that doesn’t have summoning sickness. And the +1/+1 counters are a nice finishing touch.

Incubate MOM mechanic

Image via WotC

The final new mechanic in the MOM set is Incubate, giving players the feel of Phyrexians hatching out of portals as they attack the planes of the MTG Multiverse. Incubate is found on a variety of card types while always having an Incubate number.

Merciless Repurposing | Image via WotC The Argent Etchings | Image via WotC

Merciless Repurposing, for example, has an Incubate count of three. This means that an Incubator token is created with three +1/+1 counters on it. Incubate can also have a “number of times” attached to the Incubate count. This scenario is found in the Saga The Argent Etchings, in which the controller has an Incubate count of two (two +1/+1 counters) that is replicated five times (five tokens).

Incubate: Create an Incubator token with X +1/+1 counters on it and it has: Pay two mana of any color to Transform the Artifact. It Transforms into a 0/0 Phyrexian Artifact creature.

Once an Incubate token exists, its controller can pay a Transform cost of two mana of any color to flip it over to the backside of the token, creating a Phyrexian Artifact creature with 0/0 stats. Some cards will have a trigger, like The Argent Etchings, that Transforms the Incubator tokens without its controller having to pay the two mana per token.

Prowess MOM mechanic

Image via WotC

Prowess is a returning MTG mechanic. The mechanic places a +1/+1 counter on a creature with Prowess whenever its controller casts a noncreature spell. But the counters applied only stay on the creature until the end of the turn.

Monastery Mentor | Image via WotC

Any number of counters can get added per the number of noncreature spells cast unless specified.

Transform MOM mechanic

Image via WotC

The Transform mechanic within the MOM set is an activated ability that has a cost that needs to get paid for a card to flip and Transform. These activated costs can vary. On Elesh Norn, for example, the activated Transform cost is 2W and the sacrificing of three creatures. On Etali, Primal Conqueror, the Transform cost is 9G/P (P is Phyrexian mana).

Elesh Norn | Image via WotC The Argent Etchings | Image via WotC Polukranos Reborn | Image via WotC Polukranos, Engine of Ruin | Image via WotC Etali, Primal Conqueror | Image via WotC Etali, Primal Sickness | Image via WotC

All Transform abilities can only activate as a Sorcery and not at Instant speed.

Convoke MOM mechanic

Image via WotC

Convoke is another returning MTG mechanic. Players can tap creatures on the battlefield to help pay for the casting cost of a permanent that has the Convoke mechanic.

Stoke the Flames | Image via WotC