All Wilds of Eldraine Commander Precon deck commanders

Commander Magic: The Gathering players were teased with face and alternative commanders on Aug. 15 for the Wilds of Eldraine Commander Precon decks releasing with the Standard-legal set.

The Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set is scheduled to release globally on Sept. 8 in conjunction with two MTG Commander preconstructed decks. Both decks showcase two-color face commanders and alternative commanders. Fae Dominion is the Blue and Black Commander Precon that’s packed with faeries and Dimir shenanigans while Virtue and Valor is in the Magic colors Green and White.

Commander Precon Fae Dominion commanders

The face commander for the Fae Dominion Precon is Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor. Pumping other faeries with +1/+1 stats, the faerie noble also has 2/3 stats, Flying, and Deathtouch.

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor

Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 1UB

: 1UB Type : Legendary Creature—Faerie Noble

: Legendary Creature—Faerie Noble Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Keywords : Flying and Deathtouch

: Flying and Deathtouch Passive ability : Other faeries you control get +1/+1

: Other faeries you control get +1/+1 Ability: Whenever another faerie you control dies, you draw a card and you lose one life.

And the alternative commander for the Fae Dominion Commander deck is Alela, Cunning Conqueror, a faerie that creates a 1/1 token faerie rogue whenever you cast your first spell during an opponent’s turn.

Alela, Cunning Conqueror

Alela, Cunning Conqueror | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 2UB

: 2UB Type : Legendary Creature—Faerie Warlock

: Legendary Creature—Faerie Warlock Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 2/4

: 2/4 Keyword : Flying

: Flying Ability : Whenever you cast your first spell during each opponent’s turn, create a 1/1 Black faerie rogue creature token with Flying.

: Whenever you cast your first spell during each opponent’s turn, create a 1/1 Black faerie rogue creature token with Flying. Ability: Whenever one or more faeries you control deal combat damage to a player, Goad target creature that player controls.

Commander Precon Virtue and Valor commanders

The Virtue and Valor WOE preconstructed deck uses the new Role mechanic through the face commander of the Precon, Ellivere of the Wild Court. Enchantments, specifically Roles, will play a major role in the preconstructed build.

Ellivere of the Wild Court

Ellivere of the Wild Court | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 2GW

: 2GW Type : Legendary Creature—Human Knight

: Legendary Creature—Human Knight Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 Ability : Whenever Ellivere of the Wild Court enters the battlefield or attacks, create a Virtuous Role token attached to another target creature you control.

: Whenever Ellivere of the Wild Court enters the battlefield or attacks, create a Virtuous Role token attached to another target creature you control. Ability: Whenever an Enchanted creature you control deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

And the alternative commander for the Virtue and Valor MTG Commander Precon is Gylwain, Casting Director. The three-drop bard has three ETB effects players can choose from that synergize with Role tokens.

Gylwain, Casting Director

Gylwain, Casting Director | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 1GW

: 1GW Type : Legendary Creature—Human Bard

: Legendary Creature—Human Bard Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 2/3

: 2/3 Ability : Whenever Gylwain, Casting Director or another non-token creature enters the battlefield under your control, choose one of three options.

: Whenever Gylwain, Casting Director or another non-token creature enters the battlefield under your control, choose one of three options. Choice One : Create a Royal Role token attached to that creature.

: Create a Royal Role token attached to that creature. Choice Two : Create a Sorcerer Role token attached to that creature.

: Create a Sorcerer Role token attached to that creature. Choice Three: Create a Monster Role token attached to that creature.

Players can purchase and test out the two new WOE Commander Precons starting on Sept. 1 or through the global launch on Sept. 8. No decklists for the Precons were revealed at time of writing, but they will be added to this article once they’re released.

About the author