MTG Wilds of Eldraine spins fairy tale twist into Limited archetypes

Returning to the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse plane of Eldraine allowed the design team to include 10 fairy tale themes that are showcased through the Wilds of Eldraine Limited archetypes, as shown by Wizards of the Coast during today’s preview stream.

Two-color Limited archetypes in the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Standard-legal set are deviating from their typical themes. Signpost cards with a rarity of Uncommon like Ruby, Daring Tracker feature Little Red Riding Hood themes, while the Jack and the Beanstalk story is told through Troyan, Gusty Explorer, and other synergistic cards in that color pair.

During the Aug. 15 WOE spoiler stream, WotC revealed 10 two-color pairs that synergize with each of the 10 archetypes within the Limited Wilds of Eldraine format. There are 10 Uncommon signpost cards. Some Rare and Mythic Rare cards will also have synergies with each fairy tale archetype theme.

Limited Signpost Uncommons | Image via WotC

White and Blue (WU) : Tap enemy creatures synergizing with Mythic Rare Hylda of the Icy Crown and through signpost Sharae of Numbing Depths

: Tap enemy creatures synergizing with Mythic Rare Hylda of the Icy Crown and through signpost Sharae of Numbing Depths Blue and Red (UR) : Adventure spells matter through signpost Johann, Apprentice Sorcerer

: Adventure spells matter through signpost Johann, Apprentice Sorcerer White and Black (WB) : Bargain and sacrifice themes synergizing with Mythic Rare Eriette of the Charmed Apple and through signpost Neva, Stalked by Nightmares

: Bargain and sacrifice themes synergizing with Mythic Rare Eriette of the Charmed Apple and through signpost Neva, Stalked by Nightmares Black and Red (BR) : Rat token Aggro through signpost Totentanz, Swarm Piper

: Rat token Aggro through signpost Totentanz, Swarm Piper Red and White (RW) : Play multiple permanents Aggro through signpost Ash, Party Crasher

: Play multiple permanents Aggro through signpost Ash, Party Crasher Blue and Black (UB) : Faerie typal Control synergizing with the Mythic Rare Talion, the Kindly Lord and through Obyra, Dreaming Duelist

: Faerie typal Control synergizing with the Mythic Rare Talion, the Kindly Lord and through Obyra, Dreaming Duelist Red and Green (RG) : Creatures with four-plus power theme through signpost Ruby, Daring Tracker

: Creatures with four-plus power theme through signpost Ruby, Daring Tracker Green and Blue (GU) : Ramp through signpost Troyan, Gusty Explorer

: Ramp through signpost Troyan, Gusty Explorer Green and White (GW) : Enchant themes through signpost Syr Armont, the Redeemer

: Enchant themes through signpost Syr Armont, the Redeemer Black and Green (BG): Food Midrange through signpost Greta, Sweettooth Scourge

Players will find other two-color pairs with varying rarities that synergize specifically with each WOE Limited archetype, according to WotC. But that doesn’t mean putting all the thematically correct cards from any of the two-color pairs into a deck will make them perform at their best.

The WOE Limited format will also have a bonus sheet, similar to past sets like The Brothers’ War. Featuring an Enchantment theme, all of the 63 Enchanting Tales bonus sheet cards are legal to play in both Draft and Sealed.

Related: All MTG anime art Enchanting Tales cards in Wilds of Eldraine

Players can test out the Wilds of Eldraine fairy tale two-color archetypes through prerelease Sealed events that start on Sept. 1. Digital Drafts and Sealed events will start on Sept. 5 through MTG Arena and MTGO.

About the author