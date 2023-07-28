MTG Ixalan spoiler art showcase Huatli Planeswalker de-sparked and Gods with dinosaurs

An early look at Magic: The Gathering art from the fall Standard-legal set, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, was shown at MagicCon Barcelona on July 28, showcasing dinosaurs, Gods, and a planeswalker who no longer has their spark.

Scheduled to launch sometime in November is Standard-legal MTG set The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. The plane is Mesoamerican inspired and is packed full of dinosaurs, merfolk, and other creature types like dryads and elementals. Joining the creature types on the jungle-like MTG plane are Gods, revealed for the first time through artwork at the MagicCon panel in Barcelona during The Lord of the Rings Pro Tour. And the lone planeswalker Huatli on the plane was confirmed to have lost their Spark.

Able to connect and communicate with dinosaurs, a powerful ability on the plane of Ixalan, is the former planeswalker Hualti. Like the other planeswalkers showcased during March of the Machine, Hualti is confirmed to have lost her Spark following the Phyrexian invasion on the MTG Multiverse.

Here we see Huatli rallying fighters for a battle at the Core for a "negotiation." Who is she fighting? You'll have to wait and find out. #MTGIxalan pic.twitter.com/yhV0Q9PUBU — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 28, 2023

The plane of Ixalan has other changes that have taken place as well since the Multiverse war, which includes the addition of Gods on the MTG plane. Artwork for two of the Gods was featured during the MagicCon Barcelona panel. One was a God that has the form of butterflies, snakes, and a grandmother while the other has dinosaur-like hands. It was not confirmed how many total Gods are in the upcoming set.

Another of the gods! This one is inspired symbols of wisdom and by the monarch butterfly migration which begins in Michoachan. She embodies the form of butterflies, snake, and the grandmother. #MTGIxalan pic.twitter.com/v5AiDAcbEu — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 28, 2023

Other artwork images shown during The Lost Caverns of Ixalan panel included a look at the core of the plane which features a sun within the inner world of the plane, along with Ixalan angels whose wings were inspired by the Resplendent Quetzal. And of course artwork for a dinosaur was also shown.

No MTG cards were revealed during The Lost Caverns of Ixalan spoilers at MagicCon Barcelona. The set is scheduled to launch sometime in November after the release of Wilds of Eldraine on Sept. 8.

