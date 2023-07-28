MTG Pro Tour Barcelona Lord of the Rings standings, format, and more

Over 250 of the best Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe competed in the Modern format and The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Limited Draft at the final Pro Tour of the 2022-2023 season.

For the first time since 2019, the Modern format was featured at a high-level MTG tournament at the final Pro Tour of the season. Much like Pro Tour Minneapolis and the Phyrexian Pro Tour, players at the Lord of the Rings Pro Tour Barcelona competed in a mix of Limited Draft and Constructed Swiss rounds.

Both day one and day two featured three rounds of LTR Draft, followed by five rounds of Modern Constructed. All players who made it to the top eight earned a direct invite to the Magic World Championship.

July 28, MTG Pro Tour Lord of the Rings standings

Day one of Pro Tour Barcelona showcased three rounds of LTR Draft, playing a significant role in who advances to day two, in addition to five rounds of Modern Constructed. All players with a record of 4-4, or 12 match points, were able to advance to day two of the Lord of the Rings Pro Tour in Barcelona.

All MTG Lord of the Rings Pro Tour standings will get updated following the LTR Draft and Modern Constructed rounds.

