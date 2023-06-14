When is MTG World Championship 2022-2023 MagicCon Las Vegas

The 2022-2023 Magic: The Gathering World Championship is returning to Las Vegas, featuring live viewer access to the top eight playoffs and the final match on Sunday.

Much has changed in a year, with the MTG World Championship at MagicCon Las Vegas last year featuring gameplay through MTG Arena. The 2022-2023 season shifted organized play to tabletop while still incorporating digital platforms like Arena and MTGO. All players attending the MTG World Championship this year will compete through tabletop play, featuring matches in Standard Constructed and Wilds of Eldraine Draft.

Magic World Championship Las Vegas dates, format, and more

Over 100 of the best MTG players from around the globe will compete at the 2022-2023 World Championship at MagicCon Las Vegas from Sept. 22 to 24. The total prize pool is $1 million and the winner of Worlds will have their likeness featured on a Magic card.

The MTG Worlds champion from last year, Nathan Steuer, will compete at the World Championship through multiple qualifications. And the world champion will likely show off his unique Magic card sometime during the tournament, similar to how Yuta Takahashi showed off Faerie Mastermind last year.

Players will compete through Swiss rounds of Wilds of Eldraine Draft and Standard Constructed for the first two days, with the top eight advancing to the final day. The format for the top eight playoffs and final match is Standard Constructed.

Unlike the MTG World Championship last year, the 2022-2023 Worlds tournament will feature gameplay through tabletop and not digital on MTG Arena. And WotC is even offering viewership of the matches to fans attending MagicCon Las Vegas through the main stage when normally high-stakes matches are closed off to the public.

Fans can still watch all the action unfold at the MTG World Championship through the WotC broadcast that will air from Sept. 22 to 24 through Twitch. Those attending MagicCon Las Vegas will have an opportunity to watch the final matches live on the main stage.

Details of the MTG Worlds “viewer experience” are limited at time of writing. This article will be updated when additional information is released by WotC.

