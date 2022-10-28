Magic: The Gathering 2022 World Championship: Standings, scores, and format

The 2022 Magic World Championship is underway. Played on MTG Arena in Las Vegas during the 30-year anniversary event, the top 32 Magic: The Gathering players from around the globe competed in multiple formats.

Taking place from Oct. 28 to 30, the 2022 Magic World Championship had a total prize pool of $500,000 and was played live in Las Vegas on MTG Arena. Players competed in a total of three formats: Standard, Explorer, and Dominaria United (DMU) Draft. The Swiss rounds showcased gameplay in all three formats. And the playoffs featured only Standard through a double-elimination bracket.

Here are the 32 MTG players competing at Magic Worlds.

Image via WotC Image via WotC

Yuta Takahashi Yuuki Ichikawa Eli Kassis Simon Görtzen Zach Dunn Riku Kumagai Zachery Kiihne Toru Saito Jean-Emmanuel Depraz Yo Akaike Jonny Guttman Yudai Miyano Simon Nielsen Jan Merkel Hisamichi Yoshigoe Mike Sigrist Karl Sarap David Inglis Shota Yasooka Reid Duke Logan Nettles Matti Kuisma Gregory Orange Yuma Koizumi Jakub Tóth Tristan Wylde-LaRue Nathan Steuer Jim Davis Julian Wellman Drew Baker Lukas Honnay Zhi Yimin

Oct. 28 MTG Worlds standings

Day one of the Magic World Championship began with three rounds of the DMU Draft. Players were placed in pods of eight to draft, and unlike the best-of-three Premier Draft on MTG Arena, the players competed against competitors within their pod.

DMU Draft pod one

Following the three rounds of DMU Draft, players competed in five Swiss rounds of Standard Constructed.

Updates to the Magic World Championship will take place after each day.