How MTG Play boosters change Limited Draft and Sealed formats

A mashup of epic proportions will take place in early 2024 through Magic: The Gathering Play booster packs, combining Draft and Set boosters into one while changing the Limited format forever.

Draft booster packs in MTG are the original booster. The last time the contents of a Draft booster pack were adjusted was with the launch of Shards of Alara in 2008. Specifically designed for gameplay within the MTG Limited format (Draft and Sealed), Draft boosters began a sharp decline in popularity with the introduction of the Set booster pack that was first introduced through Zendikar Rising.

Offering players three different MTG booster packs became an issue over time, according to WotC, causing inventory problems, confusion, and a severe decline in Draft booster pack sales outside of Draft and prerelease events. Starting with the release of Murders at Markov Manor, Draft and Set boosters will become a part of history as they get mashed into one through the MTG Play booster pack.

How does the MTG Play booster change Draft and Sealed?

Those Wizards might have the right idea with this whole book-learning thing. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

The Play booster pack is officially replacing Draft and Set boosters by mashing them into one. This will increase the number of potential Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards that players can pull when comparing a Play to a Draft booster pack.

Starting with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor, players can get up to four Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards in a single booster when playing Draft or Sealed. Slot 11 is the one guarantee, similar to Draft boosters, while the other three potential slots for a high rarity card can come through slots seven, 13, and 14.

A Play booster also contains one less playable card than a Draft booster pack, although most prerelease and Sealed players may not even notice the missing card. Draft players will though, although the trade-off for extra Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards in a pack makes up for the reduction in playable cards.

What are the contents of an MTG Play booster pack?

Extending spells can prevent awkward situations where you are much too close to enemies. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

By combining Draft and Set booster packs into one through Play boosters, the Limited format will change forever. A Play booster pack can contain up to four Rare and/or Mythic Rare cards. The Commander slot is getting removed, and cards from The List will become playable in the Limited format.

There are 15 total slots in a Magic Play booster pack. Contents are subject to change slightly with each Standard-legal set release.

Slots one through six: MTG cards with a Common rarity

Slot seven: Either a card from The List or a Common

Slots eight to 10: MTG cards with an Uncommon rarity

Slot 11: MTG card with a rarity of Rare or Mythic Rare

Slot 12: Basic land

Slot 13: A non-foil wildcard

Slot 14: A foil wildcard

Slot 15: The Ad/token/Art/Helper card

This breakdown above is specific to Murders at Karlov Manor. Minor adjustments for other Standard-legal sets could include special guest cards, bonus sheets, and even a set-themed card like a double-sided design.

Will MTG Play booster packs change the cost of playing Limited?

Image via WotC

The MSRP price of a Play booster is the same price that was assigned to Set boosters. For tabletop Limited players (Prerelease, Draft, and Sealed), this will cause a slight increase in events.

Using Wilds of Eldraine as an example, a Draft booster on TCGPlayer has a secondary market price of $3.40 while a Set booster market price is at $5.19. That’s a difference of $1.79 per pack. A Prerelease Kit or a Draft event with Play boosters could potentially cost around an extra $10. The price increase is significant, but in exchange for the price increase, players are getting a lot more value out of a Play booster over a Draft booster pack.

No price changes are slated to take place on MTG Arena, though. Draft and Sealed events will also use Play booster packs starting with the launch of Murders at Markov Manor, with entry fee costs remaining the same for all Magic Limited events.

Players can experience the new MTG Play booster pack with the release of Murders at Markov Manor after the first of the year.

