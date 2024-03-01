Category:
All MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction release dates, product details, and more

Wanted: MTG outlaws.
The Standard-legal set Outlaws of Thunder Junction is coming to Magic: The Gathering soon.

Wizards of the Coast has designed a top-down Standard set called Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), showcasing an outlaw Western theme. The MTG set is slated to have over 250 regular cards, along with treatments like a Breaking News Showcase, a Vault frame, borderless art, textured foils, raised foils, and extended art. Also included in OTJ is Nathan Steuer’s World Championship Player Spotlight card, called Duelist of the Mind

Outlaws of Thunder Junction release date for tabletop, MTG Arena, and MTGO 

Outlaws approaching town with sunset in background
Start playing in April, Image via WotC

The official release of OTJ is scheduled to drop on April 19. Players can get cards starting on April 12 through MTG Prerelease events at local game stores

OTJ eventsOTJ release date
Story launch March 18
OTJ spoilers startMarch 26
Full Card Gallery uploadApril 5
Prerelease (LGS)April 12 to 18
MTG Arena Early AcessTBD
Digital release through Arena and MTGOApril 16
Tabletop releaseApril 19
Open House (WPN stores)April 19 to 21
Standard Showdown (WPN stores)April 19 to July 25
Friday Night Magic (WPN stores)April 19 to July 19
Commander Party (WPN stores)April 26 to May 2
Store ChampionshipMay 4 to 12

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction pre-order prices and products

Outlaw holding magical sword with moutains in background
Start cracking packs, Image via WotC

Play boosters return for OTJ, along with Collector boosters, a bundle, and four Commander Precon decks. All Amazon prices are subject to change leading up to the Prerelease events. 

OTJ Preorder products Preorder Prices
Play booster boxAround $175
Collector booster boxAround $260
Collector booster packAround $27
BundleAround $50
Quick Draw Commander PreconAround $47
Desert Bloom Commander PreconAround $47
Grand Larceny Commandre PreconAround $48
Host Wanted Commander PreconAround $48
All four Commander PreconsAround $190

What MTG characters are in Outlaws of Thunder Junction?

Returning to the MTG story timeline is Oko, along with his son Kellan. Vraska and Rakdos are also on the plane of Thunder Junction, teaming up with Oko. The story for OTJ is the final chapter of the Omenpath Arc that began with Wilds of Eldraine and is the start of a new storyline arc called Metronome.

Are there MTG Bonus sheets and Special Guest cards in OTJ?

The release of OTJ will include Special Guest cards, much like MKM, along with cards from The List. There are two Bonus sheets within the Standard-legal set: A Crime Bonus sheet and a Breaking News Bonus sheet. Both are legal to play within the OTJ Limited format. The set also has cards from The Vault, which was originally planned as an Epilogue booster. These cards will show up within The List slots in Play and Collector booster packs.

