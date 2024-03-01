All MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction release dates, product details, and more

The Standard-legal set Outlaws of Thunder Junction is coming to Magic: The Gathering soon.

Wizards of the Coast has designed a top-down Standard set called Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ), showcasing an outlaw Western theme. The MTG set is slated to have over 250 regular cards, along with treatments like a Breaking News Showcase, a Vault frame, borderless art, textured foils, raised foils, and extended art. Also included in OTJ is Nathan Steuer’s World Championship Player Spotlight card, called Duelist of the Mind.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction release date for tabletop, MTG Arena, and MTGO

Start playing in April, Image via WotC

The official release of OTJ is scheduled to drop on April 19. Players can get cards starting on April 12 through MTG Prerelease events at local game stores

OTJ events OTJ release date Story launch March 18 OTJ spoilers start March 26 Full Card Gallery upload April 5 Prerelease (LGS) April 12 to 18 MTG Arena Early Acess TBD Digital release through Arena and MTGO April 16 Tabletop release April 19 Open House (WPN stores) April 19 to 21 Standard Showdown (WPN stores) April 19 to July 25 Friday Night Magic (WPN stores) April 19 to July 19 Commander Party (WPN stores) April 26 to May 2 Store Championship May 4 to 12

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction pre-order prices and products

Start cracking packs, Image via WotC

Play boosters return for OTJ, along with Collector boosters, a bundle, and four Commander Precon decks. All Amazon prices are subject to change leading up to the Prerelease events.

OTJ Preorder products Preorder Prices Play booster box Around $175 Collector booster box Around $260 Collector booster pack Around $27 Bundle Around $50 Quick Draw Commander Precon Around $47 Desert Bloom Commander Precon Around $47 Grand Larceny Commandre Precon Around $48 Host Wanted Commander Precon Around $48 All four Commander Precons Around $190

What MTG characters are in Outlaws of Thunder Junction?

Returning to the MTG story timeline is Oko, along with his son Kellan. Vraska and Rakdos are also on the plane of Thunder Junction, teaming up with Oko. The story for OTJ is the final chapter of the Omenpath Arc that began with Wilds of Eldraine and is the start of a new storyline arc called Metronome.

Are there MTG Bonus sheets and Special Guest cards in OTJ?

The release of OTJ will include Special Guest cards, much like MKM, along with cards from The List. There are two Bonus sheets within the Standard-legal set: A Crime Bonus sheet and a Breaking News Bonus sheet. Both are legal to play within the OTJ Limited format. The set also has cards from The Vault, which was originally planned as an Epilogue booster. These cards will show up within The List slots in Play and Collector booster packs.