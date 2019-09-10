Here’s every MTG Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 10

Day two of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers didn’t miss a beat, introducing a bunch of new Magic: The Gathering cards from thieves to giant creatures.

MTG continues to reveal creatures and spells built around folklore and fairy tale stories from the ELD set today. And as the spoilers keep coming, some players have started to notice potential deck-building pieces for Standard 2020.

Some of the cards spoiled today are in foreign languages and a translation of the card (to the best of our abilities) can be found with it. In addition, be sure to read about the feature ELD spoilers from Sept. 10.

A full list of ELD spoilers from Sept. 9 can be found here.

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Legendary creature: Merfolk Wizard

This spell costs one less to cast for each artifact you control.

When Emry, Lurker of the Loch enters the battlefield, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard.

Tap: Choose target artifact card in your graveyard. You may cast that card this turn.

Lochmere Serpent

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Clackbridge Troll

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Curious Pair

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Sorcery-Adventure: For one green mana, create a Food token.

A spinoff of Hansel and Gretel.

Track of Crumbs

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Enchantment

When Trail of Crumbs enters the battlefield, create a Food token.

Whenever you sacrifice a Food token, you may pay one, if you do, look at the top two cards of your library and put a permanent card to your hand and put the rest to the bottom of your library in any order.

Weasleback Redcap

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Hypnotic Sprite

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Roving Keep

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Syr Carah, the Bold

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Searing Barrage

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Worthy Knight

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Charming Prince

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Outlaws Merriment

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Kenrith, the Returned King

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Skullknocker Ogre

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4. Digital players will have early access to ELD via MTG Arena beginning Sept. 26.