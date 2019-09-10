56 mins ago MTG

Here’s every MTG Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 10

It’s day two of the 12 days of spoilers.

Throne of Eldraine spoilers
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Day two of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers didn’t miss a beat, introducing a bunch of new Magic: The Gathering cards from thieves to giant creatures. 

MTG continues to reveal creatures and spells built around folklore and fairy tale stories from the ELD set today. And as the spoilers keep coming, some players have started to notice potential deck-building pieces for Standard 2020. 

Some of the cards spoiled today are in foreign languages and a translation of the card (to the best of our abilities) can be found with it. In addition, be sure to read about the feature ELD spoilers from Sept. 10.

A full list of ELD spoilers from Sept. 9 can be found here

Emry, Lurker of the Loch

Emry, Lurker of the Loch
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering
  • Legendary creature: Merfolk Wizard
  • This spell costs one less to cast for each artifact you control.
  • When Emry, Lurker of the Loch enters the battlefield, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard.
  • Tap: Choose target artifact card in your graveyard. You may cast that card this turn.

Lochmere Serpent

Lochmere Serpent MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Clackbridge Troll

Clackbridge Troll MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Curious Pair

Throne of Eldraine Curious Pair
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering
  • Sorcery-Adventure: For one green mana, create a Food token.
  • A spinoff of Hansel and Gretel.

Track of Crumbs

Throne of Eldraine spoiler Hansel and Gretel
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering
  • Enchantment
  • When Trail of Crumbs enters the battlefield, create a Food token.
  • Whenever you sacrifice a Food token, you may pay one, if you do, look at the top two cards of your library and put a permanent card to your hand and put the rest to the bottom of your library in any order.

Weasleback Redcap

Weaselback Redcap MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Hypnotic Sprite

Hypnotic Sprite MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Roving Keep

Roving Keep MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Syr Carah, the Bold

Syr Carah, the Bold Thone of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Searing Barrage

Searing Barrage Thone of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Worthy Knight

Worthy Knight Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Charming Prince

Charming Prince MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Outlaws Merriment

Outlaws' Merriment MTG Throne of Eldraine
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Kenrith, the Returned King

Kenrith, the Returned King ELD
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Skullknocker Ogre

Skulknocker Ogre ELD
Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4. Digital players will have early access to ELD via MTG Arena beginning Sept. 26.