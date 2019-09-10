Here’s every MTG Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 10

Day two of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers didn’t miss a beat, introducing a bunch of new Magic: The Gathering cards from thieves to giant creatures.
MTG continues to reveal creatures and spells built around folklore and fairy tale stories from the ELD set today. And as the spoilers keep coming, some players have started to notice potential deck-building pieces for Standard 2020.
Some of the cards spoiled today are in foreign languages and a translation of the card (to the best of our abilities) can be found with it. In addition, be sure to read about the feature ELD spoilers from Sept. 10.
Emry, Lurker of the Loch
- Legendary creature: Merfolk Wizard
- This spell costs one less to cast for each artifact you control.
- When Emry, Lurker of the Loch enters the battlefield, put the top four cards of your library into your graveyard.
- Tap: Choose target artifact card in your graveyard. You may cast that card this turn.
Lochmere Serpent
Clackbridge Troll
Curious Pair
- Sorcery-Adventure: For one green mana, create a Food token.
- A spinoff of Hansel and Gretel.
Track of Crumbs
- Enchantment
- When Trail of Crumbs enters the battlefield, create a Food token.
- Whenever you sacrifice a Food token, you may pay one, if you do, look at the top two cards of your library and put a permanent card to your hand and put the rest to the bottom of your library in any order.
Weasleback Redcap
Hypnotic Sprite
Roving Keep
Syr Carah, the Bold
Searing Barrage
Worthy Knight
Charming Prince
Outlaws Merriment
Kenrith, the Returned King
Skullknocker Ogre
The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4. Digital players will have early access to ELD via MTG Arena beginning Sept. 26.