MTG Simic Flash gets a 2-drop with ELD Wildborn Preserver

Simic Flash is a hot deck in MTG Standard and there’s a Throne of Eldraine spoiler that fills a two-drop spot with Wildborn Preserver.

Rotation in Standard is just a few weeks away with the release of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set. And while Simic Flash is rotation-proof, for the most part, it’s losing Merfolk Trickster. Wildborn Preserver, however, is a solid replacement.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Filling the Simic Flash two-drop spot, Wildborn Preserver has Flash and Reach. In addition, every time a non-human you control enters the battlefield, it gains “X” +1/+1 counters.

The benefit of adding Wildborn Preserver in Simic Flash is that the deck doesn’t contain any humans. This means whenever a player chooses to cast it, they can tap “X” amount of mana to add those +1/+1 counters onto it. Wildborn Preserver is then able to extend its Reach for defense and hit an opponent harder while on offense.

Players also have the option of curving out with Wildborn Preserver and using the “add X counters” ability later in a match to gain an added advantage. In Simic Flash, there’s typically extra mana not being used after turn four. With Wildborn Preserver, this won’t be the case.

Simic Flash isn’t the only deck Wildborn Preserver will fit into, either. Most Simic or Green midrange decks will likely be able to fit it in, especially when blocking poisonous cards like Thief of Sanity (Reach with counters).

You can start deck building and experimenting with Wildborn Preserver when Throne of Eldraine releases via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.