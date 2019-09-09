Here’s every MTG Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 9

The Throne of Eldraine‘s 12 Days of Spoilers kicked off today with a handful of top-notch cards and some filler ones, too.

Mark Rosewater tried to start the day off with a behind-the-scenes look at the design of Throne of Eldraine (ELD), along with eight spoilers. But Andrea Mengucci beat Rosewater to the punch, spoiling Mythical Dispute, as the first card of the day.

Of all the ELD spoilers dropped today, we think several are very, very interesting.

Giant Killer

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The artwork illustrated by Jesper Ejsing is likely the best thing about Giant Killer. It’s a showcase card with decent removal for white (Chop Down) but lacks power and defense. As an additional ability, Giant Killer can also tap a target creature for two mana.

Wishclaw Talisman

Wishclaw Talisman uses counters on it to search for a players library for any card. The only downside, however, is that your opponent gains control of it once a counter is removed.

Witch’s Vengeance

Similar to Cry of the Carnarium, Witch’s Vengeance gives creatures of a specific type -3/-3 until the end of turn. Likely a good sideboard card against Nissa, it may find its way into main deck Standard play.

Joust

Boosting Knights and then having it fight an opponent’s creature is what Joust is all about. For two mana it’s a solid card, but it’s odd that it is in Red. On the upside, Joust could work well in Feather decks.

Burning-Yard Trainer

Burning-yard Trainer costs too much mana to be efficient in Standard, but in Limited, it might be worth picking up as a filler.

Brimstone Trebuchet

Sticking with the Knight theme in Red, Brimstone Trebuchet is a Wall with reach. It also deals one damage to an opponent when tapped. This could fit into a Red build where damaging an opponent has its rewards, but at three mana it won’t likely make the Standard cut.

Blow your House Down

Blow your House Down is a solid Common card for ELD Limited Draft. Being a sorcery card slows it down (pun intended) but at instant speed Blow you House Down would become instantly broken.

Embercleave

Wizards of the Coast made history today with the release of Embercleave, being that it’s been over 3,000 days since MTG had a Mythic Rare Artifact-Equipment in a set. Embercleave is a bomb in Limited and will likely see plenty of usage in Standard, too.

Jousting Dummy

Aptly named Syr Nobody by Syr Lane, Jousting Dummy is an average two-drop Artifact creature. Some might say it’s a slight upgrade from Field Creeper.

Doom Foretold

Doom Foretold may have been the most overpowered card in ELD, but it falls short of glory once players read the last sentence text. The Enchantment is essentially good for one turn and then a player must sacrifice it.

Throne of Eldraine is set to release on Oct. 4 via tabletop and Sept. 26 on MTG Arena.