MTG’s Throne of Eldraine set officially has mouse tokens

Magic’s head designer Mark Rosewater revealed today that the Throne of Eldraine set contains mouse tokens for the first time in MTG history via an Artifact vehicle named Enchanted Carriage.

Before the mouse who’s commonly associated with Disney came to be, there were the mice who took a ride in a pumpkin carriage. Set to release on Oct. 4, the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) expansion is living up to its fairy tale and Camelot theme.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Enchanted Carriage is an Artifact-Vehicle that costs five mana to cast. And while this seems costly at first, a closer look at the card reveals an equipment cost paid when entering the battlefield.

By creating two mice creature tokens upon entry, Enchanted Artifact has the two crew members needed to turn the Artifact into a 4/4 vehicle (until the end of turn). Or, a player could choose to use the mice as chump blockers and tap two other creatures to pay the “Crew” cost.

Enchanted Carriage has potential within an Artifact build. It’s not as powerful as Parhelion II (WAR), but that’s a good thing. The one downfall associated with Enchanted Carriage is that it creates mice tokens and not rats since it’s already been established that ELD will promote a rat tribal theme.

For those in the MTG community who’ve wanted an alternative to rats, however, mice are the answer. It’s unclear if the ELD set will contain more of them, though.

Throne of Eldraine releases via MTG Arena on Sept. 26 and for tabletop Magic on Oct. 4.