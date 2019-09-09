Mythical Dispute in MTG Throne of Eldraine hates on Blue

The first Magic: The Gathering spoiler of the week has dropped from Throne of Eldraine and it’s a blue counterspell that targets other blue cards.

It’s not often Magic players see color hate against their own, but Mythical Dispute in Throne of Eldraine (ELD) does exactly that. Replacing the infamous single mana cast Spell Pierce (Ixalan), Mythical Dispute counters another blue spell for one (blue) mana as long as the opponent is casting a blue card.

The first targeted card that comes to everyone’s mind is Teferi, Time Raveler. Considered the true Esper hero, little Teferi is a must-have in Control decks. And Mythical Dispute was likely designed specifically as a counter to Teferi, Time Raveler.

Is Mythical Dispute a main deck ELD card?

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Despite being able to hate on little Teferi early on in a match, it’s unlikely Mythical Dispute will see play in Standard past the sideboard. However, it’s still early in the ELD spoiler season. If Mono-Blue,Esper, Simic, or Izzet decks get a burst of hot quick drop cards—Mythical Dispute could see more action.

Mythical Dispute, for now, is a counter worth having against Esper and Izzet decks in the sideboard. It works early on in a match against an opponent playing Blue and serves well as a counter later in the game.

The Throne of Eldraine set containing Mythical Dispute is set to release Oct. 4. Digital players via MTG Arena will have a chance to test out its worthiness beginning Sept. 26.