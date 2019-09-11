Throne of Eldraine adds a powerful goat-giving finisher, Clackbridge Troll

Throne of Eldraine (ELD) is Magic: the Gathering‘s newest set, and spoilers are fully underway. One new card, Clackbridge Troll, is a powerful addition to any planeswalker’s arsenal, though it could prove too risky to make a splash in Standard. Check it out below!

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

With an 8/8 body, Clackbridge Troll is going to be one of the biggest creatures on the battlefield. Paired with trample and haste, it’s a powerful beater that can end a game quickly.

However, this troll requires a toll – and he even gives opponent’s a way to pay it. As a play on the “Billy Goats Gruff” fable, Troll gives opponents three 0/1 goats, which they can then sacrifice to hold off the Troll’s attack (though it does give life and a card to do so). Theoretically, they can play even more creatures and sacrifice them each turn to keep the Troll from ever attacking. It also has no on-board way to protect itself from removal.

This makes the Clackbridge Troll a risky play, with the worst case scenario being you just gave an opponent three creatures in exchange for a removal spell.

However, there is potential upside as well – get rid the Goats before attacking, for example, and Troll can get in for big damage immediately. Cry of the Carnarium and Ethereal Absolution provide ways to do this, but now we’re talking about setting up a combo just to attack for eight damage. Clackbridge Troll may not be worth the work. We’ll see if it finds a good home in Standard as we approach rotation later this month.