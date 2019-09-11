Questing Beast is a pushed midrange beater coming to MTG in Throne of Eldraine

Magic: the Gathering just got its new midrange all-star. Meet Questing Beast, a new creature in the game’s upcoming set, Throne of Eldraine (ELD). With six abilities, a good body, and a cost of just four mana, Questing Beast is going to be a must-play for some of the game’s top decks.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Questing Beast looks to be a set-defining card for ELD. Its first three abilities alone are a great combination: Vigilance means it can attack without tapping (and stick around to block), Deathtouch means it can kill any creature it deals damage to, and haste means it can attack on the same turn you play it.

In addition to all that, Questing Beast can’t be chump blocked by small creatures, forcing opponents to either block with something important, or letting it damage them. It also innately counters any “fog” effects, most prominent in Standard right now with Root Snare.

As icing on an already phenomenal cake, this creature also gets to deal four damage to any opposing planeswalker if it gets through to deal combat damage to the player. With planeswalkers strongly defining Standard since War of the Spark, this ability coupled with haste means that any planeswalker deck will have to come with instant-speed removal to deal with Questing Beast.

Questing Beast has an immediate role in Standard, slotting into the space currently occupied by similar “planeswalker assassin” Shifting Ceratops (which will likely now be moved to the sideboard). Heavily-green decks are definitely going to be a part of the meta moving forward.