Opt survives MTG Standard rotation via Throne of Eldraine

A staple Magic: The Gathering card in just about any deck playing Blue, Opt, is surviving the rotation ax.

Magic players were ready to say farewell to the beloved one blue mana Instant named Opt until The Mana Leak dropped a video and a card reveal from the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set.

Opt isn’t an ordinary Instant in MTG, serving as a tool for card draw and a way to search for a win-con when playing Control. It also fills the graveyard for decks like Izzet and Jeskai within the last Standard rotation.

For a single mana cost delivering a player Scry, then draw a card, it’s good enough to remain a staple in Standard. Especially when found in an opening hand. Izzet Drakes also survive rotation, so filling the graveyard with a value-filled Instant like Opt is worth putting four copies in a deck.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

In ELD Limited, Opt will also be a card every player with blue in their deck will pick up in Draft. When playing with a 40 card deck, cantrip is gold.

Opt officially survives another two years in Standard rotation. But will other staples make the cut too, or is WotC simply throwing the MTG community a bone?

Related: Here’s every MTG Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 10

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 with a pre-release Limited Sealed event running from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29. The ELD set will also drop early via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.