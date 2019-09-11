Here’s every Throne of Eldraine spoiler from Sept. 11

Day three of the Throne of Eldraine spoilers lived up to the hype with the return of Opt, to more Food token sacrifices, and everything Magic: The Gathering in between.

Releasing in a few weeks, the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers from today had a decent amount of hits and a few misses. With over 20 cards revealed today, there’s a little something for every format.

A few of the cards are still in foreign languages (and images are blurry). They’ve been translated and formated (to the best of our abilities). And don’t forget to check out the feature Throne of Eldraine spoilers from today.

Scorching Dragonfire

Three damage for two mana takes the place of lightning bolt. And as an added bonus, if the creature or planeswalker dies, it gets exiled.

Stolen by the Fae

Sorcery

Return target creature with converted mana cost X to its owner’s hand. Create “X” 1/1 blue Faerie creature tokens with flying

Flavor text: “Inhabitants of the wild do not always seek to harm intruders. Sometimes they just get lost.”

Ayara, First of Locthwain

Power two, defense three

Whenever Ayara, First of the Locthwain or another black creature enters the battlefield under your control, each opponent loses one life and you gain one life

Tap and sacrifice another black creature: Draw a card

More of an ELD Limited card, Ayara has the potential to work in a Rakdos sacrificial Standard themed deck. Priest of Forgotten Gods is better, but Ayara has the ability to sac one as opposed to two when a creature is stolen.

Integrity

Integrity is a reprint of the M10 Instant, Righteousness.

Target blocking creature gets +7/+7 until end of turn

Gadwick, the Wizened

Gadwick, the Wizened is a solid card in ELD Limited, with possibilities in Standard. It hits the three-drop curve nicely and later on in a match can produce multiple cards via cantrip (card draw). Almost like a blue version of Champion of Dusk.

Opportunistic Dragon

Any 4/3 dragon with flying and theft is worth four mana. Opportunistic Dragon is a solid standard card and a bomb in Limited.

Cauldron Familiar

When Cauldron Familiar enters the battlefield, each opponent loses one life and you gain one life

Sacrifice a Food token: Return Cauldron Familiar from the graveyard to the battlefield

Cauldron Familiar fits the sacrificial Rakdos deck theme. It’s a chump blocker who can return to the battlefield upon sacrificing a Food token.

Insatiable Appetite

Insatiable Appetite isn’t as good as Giant Growth, but in Limited it has potential. If Food tokens are plentiful, it’s two mana cost becomes worth the +5/+5.

Maraleaf Rider

Having a 3/1 creature in Limited adds a nice aggro twist. Being able to sacrifice food, forcing another creature to block your Maraleaf Rider, is cheap removal.

Bog Naughty

Despite the suggestive tone implied by her name, Bog Naughty is a flyer worth picking up in ELD Limited. Of course, she’s not worth much without the Food tokens. But if Food is plentiful, start tapping to begin removing threats.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases Oct. 4.