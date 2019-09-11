Here’s every MTG Arthurian-era Throne of Eldraine spoiler

Wizards of the Coast’s senior art director and Magic: The Gathering artist Cynthia Sheppard revealed the Arthurian-era spoilers within the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) expansion today.

The ELD set is a tribute to fairy tales and folklore stories throughout history. Sheppard unveiled the ELD spoilers today by revealing seven cards specifically inspired by Arthurian-era tales.

Trapped in the Tower

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Sheppard said that many of the tones found throughout the ELD set are in contrast to the hardened battle images found in War of the Spark. Trapped in the Tower is an example of such a tonal shift.

In Limited Draft, Trapped in the Tower also makes for a solid and cheap Enchantment.

Beloved Princess

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Beloved Princess is the type of card Harmonious Archon decks want as a one-drop. Sheppard said the illustrated design was founded on the idea of a teenager texting in the middle of the road.

Combo Beloved Princess with Harmonious Archon and this naive teenager just turned your opponent into a deer staring at headlights.

True Love’s Kiss

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Other than Lovestruck Beast, True Love’s Kiss is officially the first Magic card to have “love” in the title. Standard Constructed, however, isn’t feeling the love with this four-mana Instant. ELD Limited, however, will certainly take it on a few dates.

Inquisitive Puppet

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Continuing the deck-building class for Harmonious Archon, Inquisitive Puppet creates a token when exiled and performs a Scry upon entering the battlefield. This boy, free of his strings, is a solid card. But he would have been broken if he produced the token upon death, instead of via exile.

Spinning Wheel

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Blood, Sweat, & Tears may have been singing about this “Spinning Wheel Artifact” since it won’t likely find a home in Standard. ELD Limited, however, can take advantage of the mana for any color while also paying the five to tap a target creature.

Gingerbrute

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The official reveal of Gingerbrute is here and he’s an Artifact creature worth keeping. This Food Golem also fits nicely into a Harmonious Archon deck. Gingerbrute can do some damage via its haste and through the one-cost mana ability of not being blocked except by another creature with haste.

Seven Dwarves

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Seven Dwarves aren’t likely to have an impact on Standard or Limited. But they do have a home in Singleton tournaments and in Commander/Brawl. Due to the text saying up to seven can be in a deck, this applies to formats where only one copy of a card is allowed in a deck. Move over rats, here come the Seven Dwarves.

The folklore tales created by the talented MTG team come to life within Throne of Eldraine on Oct. 4. Digital players will have a chance to experiment earlier with the ELD set via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.