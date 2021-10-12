The International 10: Main stage scores, standings, and results

The group stage has passed, the playoff seeding is complete, and the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit is about to reach its final form as the top 16 teams in the world compete under The International spotlight at the Arena Națională in Bucharest.
More than two years after OG lifted the Aegis of Champions for a second time at TI9, Dota 2’s best will now compete for the game’s biggest honor on its biggest stage—along with their share of the biggest prize pool in esports history at over $40 million.
The 16 remaining teams were able to dominate, or survive, the group stage to make it this far, and were seeded into the upper or lower bracket based on those results. Teams in the upper bracket are safe from elimination during the first round, but the eight teams that were slotted into the lower bracket are starting things out by playing a best-of-one series that will thin the roster down to 12 heading into day two.
Matches will be played from Oct. 12 to 17, but for now, the Aegis has been placed back on its pedestal and is waiting for a team of champions to lift it once more. Welcome to The International 10, and here are all of the scores, standings, and results for the main stage.
Standings
Overall Standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1
|TBD
|$18,208,300
|2
|TBD
|$5,202,400
|3
|TBD
|$3,601,600
|4
|TBD
|$2,401,100
|T-5
|TBD
|$1,400,600
|T-7
|TBD
|$1,000,500
|T-9
|TBD
|$800,400
|T-13
|TBD
|$600,300
|T-17
|Thunder Predator/SG esports
|$100,000
Day one results
Upper Bracket round one
- Invictus Gaming vs. Team Spirit
- Team Secret vs. OG
Lower bracket round one (best-of-ones)
- Team Undying vs. Fnatic
- Quincy Crew vs. Team Aster
- Beastcoast vs. Alliance
- Evil Geniuses vs. Elephant
Day two results
Upper bracket round one
- PSG.LGD vs T1
- Virtus.pro vs Vici Gaming
Lower bracket round two
- TBD
- TBD
Day three results
Upper Bracket round two
- TBD
- TBD
Lower bracket round two
- TBD
- TBD
Day four results
Lower Bracket round three
- TBD
- TBD
Lower bracket round four
- TBD
Day five results
Lower bracket round four
- TBD
Upper bracket finals
- TBD
Lower Bracket round five
- TBD
Day six results
Lower bracket finals
- TBD
Grand finals
- TBD