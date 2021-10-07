The International 10: Group stage scores, standings, and results

Time to see who will reach the Aegis this year.

Images via Valve | Remixed by Cale Michael

The International is Dota 2’s biggest stage and brings the top players, teams, and talent from around the world to one centralized location to compete for the largest prize pool in all of esports. 

Despite being delayed for more than a year, including one just months before the actual tournament that saw it change locations to Bucharest, Romania, TI10 is finally here. And, from Oct. 7 to 17, 18 teams will fight for their shot at $40 million. 

Just like with previous TI events, things will start with the full roster of teams split into two groups and playing best-of-two matches in a round-robin format. This means every team will play two games against each other team in their group from Oct. 7 to 10. 

Once the final match is played, the top four teams from each group will be placed directly into the main event’s winner’s bracket, while the last-place roster from each group will be eliminated from the event. The next four teams will still move on, starting the main event in the loser’s bracket and playing best-of-ones on Oct. 12. 

With all of that in mind, here are the standings for the TI10 group stage, split up between groups. 

Group A standings 

PlacementTeamGamesResult
1Alliance0-0Upper Bracket
2Team Aster0-0Upper Bracket
3Evil Geniuses0-0Upper Bracket
4Invictus Gaming0-0Upper Bracket
5OG0-0Lower Bracket
6T10-0Lower Bracket
7Thunder Predator0-0Lower Bracket
8Undying0-0Lower Bracket
9Virtus.pro 0-0Eliminated 

Group B standings 

PlacementTeamGamesResult
1beastcoast0-0Upper Bracket
2Elephant0-0Upper Bracket
3Fnatic0-0Upper Bracket
4PSG.LGD0-0Upper Bracket
5Quincy Crew0-0Lower Bracket
6SG esports0-0Lower Bracket
7Team Secret0-0Lower Bracket
8Team Spirit0-0Lower Bracket
9Vici Gaming0-0Eliminated 