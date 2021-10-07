The International 10: Group stage scores, standings, and results

The International is Dota 2’s biggest stage and brings the top players, teams, and talent from around the world to one centralized location to compete for the largest prize pool in all of esports.

Despite being delayed for more than a year, including one just months before the actual tournament that saw it change locations to Bucharest, Romania, TI10 is finally here. And, from Oct. 7 to 17, 18 teams will fight for their shot at $40 million.

Just like with previous TI events, things will start with the full roster of teams split into two groups and playing best-of-two matches in a round-robin format. This means every team will play two games against each other team in their group from Oct. 7 to 10.

Once the final match is played, the top four teams from each group will be placed directly into the main event’s winner’s bracket, while the last-place roster from each group will be eliminated from the event. The next four teams will still move on, starting the main event in the loser’s bracket and playing best-of-ones on Oct. 12.

With all of that in mind, here are the standings for the TI10 group stage, split up between groups.

Group A standings

Placement Team Games Result 1 Alliance 0-0 Upper Bracket 2 Team Aster 0-0 Upper Bracket 3 Evil Geniuses 0-0 Upper Bracket 4 Invictus Gaming 0-0 Upper Bracket 5 OG 0-0 Lower Bracket 6 T1 0-0 Lower Bracket 7 Thunder Predator 0-0 Lower Bracket 8 Undying 0-0 Lower Bracket 9 Virtus.pro 0-0 Eliminated

Group B standings