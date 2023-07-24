Live VALORANT 2023 offseason tracker: Free agents, roster moves, and rumors

Everything is about to change, again.

The first season of VALORANT partnership is nearing completion, and with all three Last Chance Qualifiers concluding across the three international leagues, most professional players who competed in the VCT or Challengers are done for the year.

Only 16 teams still have something left to play for when Champions 2023 kicks off in August to determine the third VALORANT world champion. But most teams across the top two tiers now have to start thinking about next year.

In this comprehensive tracker, we will detail and list all of the significant confirmed, reported, or rumored roster moves taking place during the 2023 VALORANT offseason, all the way until the start of the 2024 season.

All confirmed VALORANT roster moves after 2023 VCT season

TSM

TSM released its entire VALORANT roster on July 8. Corey “corey” Nigra, Eric “Kanpeki” Xu, Anthony “gMd” Guimond, Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, and Johann “seven” Hernandez are now all unrestricted free agents.

The TSM roster finished fourth during the first NA Challengers split, but finished eighth in the second split before back-to-back losses to Moist Moguls and FaZe Clan eliminated them from the playoffs and ended their season. TSM as an organization plans to “re-enter” VALORANT closer to the start of next season.

G2 Esports

G2 parted ways with its entire VALORANT roster on July 7, except for Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, who is staying with the organization as a content creator. Michael “dapr” Gulino, Erik “penny” Penny, Maxim “wippie” Shepelev, and Francis “OXY” Hoang have entered unrestricted free agency.

The G2 roster entered the season with high expectations and looked poised to meet them halfway through the NA Challengers season. But the team collapsed in the second half, losing seven straight matches to close out their year.

Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion released Anthony “vanity” Malaspina and Brandon “bdog” Michael Sanders on June 18, making the two unrestricted free agents. The team still has Adam “mada” Pampuch, Kaleb “moose” Jayne, and Victor “v1c” Truong signed to its active roster.

At the end of 2022, Shopify picked up the ex-Luminosity roster and went into 2023 with the same group intact. Between Challenger splits, Shopify picked up vanity to take on the IGL role following his departure from Cloud9. The team improved after a last-place first split but were still quickly eliminated from the playoffs.

Disguised

On June 9, Disguised removed its entire NA Challengers VALORANT roster and staff. Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, Joseph “clear” Allen, Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar, Michael “nerve” Yerrow, Drake “Exalt” Branly, and Joshua “steel” Nissan are all unrestricted free agents.

Disguised Toast signed his VALORANT roster at the start of 2023, and the team successfully qualified for the NA Challengers League. Between splits, Disguised made a prolific acquisition by signing yay, but the team never won a single series after and were relegated at the end of the season. While Toast currently fields a Game Changers roster under the Disguised brand, it’s unclear whether he will bring back a new roster for NA Challengers 2024.

MAD Lions

MAD Lions released its entire VALORANT roster on June 8. Adam “Ange” Milian, Justin “Trick” Sears, Hasan “BlackHeart” Hammad, Marshall “N4RRATE” Massey, Joseph “Bjor” Bjorklund, and William “Will” Cheng are all now unrestricted free agents.

MAD Lions signed the Dark Ratio roster prior to the start of their successful qualifier run, but nothing went well during their NA Challengers season. The team only won three series all year and was eventually relegated, and some of its players were involved in a messy Twitter feud in the middle of the season.

All reported and rumored VALORANT roster moves after 2023 VCT season

There are currently no substantial VALORANT roster move reports or rumors that we are aware of. This section will be updated when reports or rumors begin to surface.

All free agents available after 2023 VCT season

Here are a list of all players made available during free agency, including their primary agents, contract status, and most recent team.

Player Primary Agents Status Former Team yay Jett, Chamber Unrestricted Disguised steel Killjoy, Viper Unrestricted Disguised clear Killjoy, Raze Unrestricted Disguised Genghsta Sova, Killjoy Unrestricted Disguised nerve Omen, Brimstone Unrestricted Disguised Exalt Skye, KAY/O, Reyna Unrestricted Disguised dapr Killjoy, Viper Unrestricted G2 penny KAY/O, Fade Unrestricted G2 wippie Viper, Omen, Astra Unrestricted G2 OXY Jett, Raze Unrestricted G2 Ange Omen, Brimstone, Viper Unrestricted MAD Lions Trick Skye, KAY/O Unrestricted MAD Lions BlackHeart Breach, Sova, Skye Unrestricted MAD Lions N4RRATE Jett, Raze Unrestricted MAD Lions Bjor Killjoy, Brimstone Unrestricted MAD Lions Will Jett, Raze Unrestricted MAD Lions vanity Skye, Sova, Fade Unrestricted Shopify Rebellion bdog Jett, Chamber Unrestricted Shopify Rebellion zeek Sova, Raze Unrestricted Team Heretics Corey Sova, Raze Unrestricted TSM Kanpeki Skye, Breach Unrestricted TSM gMd Astra, Sova, Omen Unrestricted TSM NaturE Viper Unrestricted TSM seven Killjoy, Jett Unrestricted TSM

