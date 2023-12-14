Excel and GIANTS merge to create new esports club for 2024

Excel Esports and Giants Gaming have merged, creating a new powerhouse called GIANTX, as described by the two co-CEOs of the org. Announced today on Twitch, the new entity, led by Tim Reichert and José Díaz, will compete in various leagues, maintain partnerships, explore new esports, and expand globally.

The familiar Excel Esports and Giants Gaming logos will make way for the newly minted GIANTX branding, already in full display on the org’s website and social media channels. The organization will participate in the League of Legends EMEA Championship, the region’s VALORANT Champions Tour Series and Game Changers as well as the Spanish LVP. GIANTX will also compete in FC24 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

A legacy in Southern Europe



A challenger from The North



Unite to disrupt the equilibrium



Together we stand as GIANTX pic.twitter.com/GRpWUZF0la — GIANTX (@GIANTXENG) December 14, 2023

Tim Reichert and Jose Díaz will serve as Co-CEOs, leading the joint entity into new esports ventures and global partnerships, while existing partnerships from both organizations will continue, as the two CEOs said live on Twitch. Both emphasized the creation of a unified vision that “broadens the global audience” and “optimizes competitive strategies.”

“Launching GIANTX represents an extraordinary opportunity,” continued Díaz, expressing confidence in the collaboration and envisioning the new club as one of the “most valued esports clubs internationally.” He conveyed the organization’s global vision, emphasizing their diverse presence from London to Malaga, with Berlin serving as the central sports hub close to the major competition the orgs participates in.

The CEOs expressed confidence in GIANTX becoming a major player in the esports universe, honoring the legacies of Giants and Excel, highlighting how successful the merger has been so far compared to other “less successful” ones, as said by Reichart during the live. As the EMEA esports community anticipates the impact of this move, GIANTX comes on the scene poised to leave a lasting mark in the competitive gaming landscape.